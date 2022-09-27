Read full article on original website
Related
Ranked: The best high schools in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United States
Dorothy Counts, 15, is taunted and harassed by white students as she makes her way from Harding High School in Charlotte, North CarolinaWikimedia Commons. In September 1957, at the age of 15, Dorothy Counts made national news when she became the first black student to enroll in Charlotte's newly desegregated Harry Harding High School (North Carolina). The Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional, occurred about three years prior to this. During the first week she spent at Harding, she was subjected to nonstop harassment and her teachers disregarded her. Students spat on her meal, threw erasers at her, and shattered the back glass of the vehicle that her family was driving. Those few pupils among her fellow students whom she had managed to befriend were swiftly targeted as well.
Washington Examiner
Record number of high school graduates turning their backs on college, leading to uncertain futures
High school graduates have been increasingly turning their backs on getting college degrees. Experts are now warning that the gamble could backfire big time. College enrollment has dipped by nearly 10%, which comes out to about 1.4 million students opting out of getting degrees. On TikTok, influencers bragging, "My career...
The Problem With Kindergarten
When Ojeya Cruz Banks moved to Ohio from New Zealand several years ago, she was overwhelmed by the logistics of uprooting her life. But Cruz Banks, a Denison University professor and a single mom, who is also my neighbor and friend, was relieved to find a house next to a public elementary school. She assumed that she would be able to walk to pick up her daughter—a needed convenience given that she didn’t yet have a car. Unfortunately, when she went to register her daughter for kindergarten, she was met with an unpleasant surprise: The only available option was a half-day program that would bus students to a day-care center on the outskirts of town for the afternoon. The district did offer a limited number of full-day slots, but those had all been claimed in a lottery earlier that spring and came with a tuition cost. “I was like, ‘Cost me? What? Public school costs money here?’” she told me.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
District kicks middle school students off Comstock youth football teams midseason
COMSTOCK, Mich. — Four middle school football players were kicked off their teams in Comstock on Monday. The district sent out an email notifying families they wouldn't be allowed to continue participating in Comstock’s youth football program. “I made team captain and I’m just really heartbroken that I...
Cape Gazette
Cape receives nearly $150,000 for teacher education
Cape Henlopen School District elementary teachers just got a boost in their math content professional development with the award of a nearly $150,000 state grant. In September, the Delaware Department of Education announced $3.8 million was awarded to school districts as part of the state’s Reimagining Professional Learning Grants program. Nine districts received 15 grants to support professional learning that will impact 99 schools and more than 60,000 students statewide.
MLive.com
See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com
For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
St. Mary’s College of MD receives largest private donation in school history
For decades to come, students at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be the beneficiaries of the largest gift in the College’s history, announced today during the grand opening ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons. Longtime benefactor Nancy R. Dodge provided the gift. In recognition of this historical contribution, the College […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic
The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
bestcolleges.com
Community College Enrollment Declines Worsen for Black Students
A new Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies report reveals Black student enrollment at community colleges dropped by 18% over the last two years. Photo by Marko Geber / DigitalVision / Getty Images. Community college enrollment dropped by 24% for Black men during the pandemic. More than a third...
Student, Athlete of the Week
Landrum Helms has been named Student of the Week at Prairie Central Jr. High by his science teacher, Tammy Hamlin. Landrum, an eighth grader from Chatsworth, is the son of Kristi Jackson and the grandson of Penni Masden. “Landrum is always polite and cooperative in science class,” Hamlin said. “He...
Sentinel
MCPS implements new security measures at high school athletic events
MCPS officials announced new security measures for high school athletic events after violent altercations led to multiple arrests and an injury at a Gaithersburg High School football game last Friday. The enhanced security procedures take effect tonight, and will remain in place for the remainder of the season, officials wrote in a press release on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delphos Herald
Golf outing funds to help with middle school locker rooms
DELPHOS — Jefferson alumni Jace Stockwell brought a 5-6-year plan for improvements to the district with proceeds from the annual Curtis Schwinnen Memorial Golf Outing to the Delphos City Schools Board of Education Monday. The event raised $10,000 in its inaugural year. “I would like to start the first...
DCPS encourages love of running
Daviess County Public Schools has been creating a love of running in students for approximately 20 years, and on Tuesday that tradition continued. Every fall, DCPS hosts four races at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks which are open to anybody in fifth grade and under. The races are not limited to schools within the district or Daviess County.
Comments / 0