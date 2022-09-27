Read full article on original website
Related
After a Black man is fatally shot in bed by officers, Ohio police change policy on late-night warrants
Less than two weeks after an officer in Ohio fatally shot a Black man who was in bed while executing an arrest warrant, the Columbus police chief on Thursday issued a policy change about warrants served late at night. Chief Elaine Bryant is directing the Columbus Division of Police to...
Indiana police officer, 28, dies 5 weeks after she was shot in the head during a traffic stop days before her wedding
An Indiana police officer dies more than a month after being shot in the head during a traffic stop in August. Officer Seara Burton, 28, died on Sunday evening at Reid Health while surrounded by her family, according to the Richmond Police Department. 'Our hearts are heavy as we grieve...
Cops Kill People: Ohio Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Overly Aggressive Officer Fatally Shooting Unarmed Donovan Lewis
Columbus, Ohio police department releases body camera video of officer Ricky Anderson fatally shooting Donovan Lewis
Teen Fatally Shoots Stepfather, Claims He Was Protecting Family: Sheriff
A sheriff said he has "no reason to believe" that the shooting "would be anything other than a domestic situation that ended in a homicide."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
insideedition.com
South Carolina Man Is Charged With Murder After Cops Say Target Practice Kills Mother of 9
A South Carolina man is facing new charges after police say target practice with a friend turned into the suspected murder of a neighbor. Kesha Tate, 42, was killed Aug. 27 when a bullet from her neighbor's target practice hit her in the chest, according to a statement released by the coroner. Tate leaves behind nine children, one as young as 4 years old, reported WYFF.
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
allthatsinteresting.com
85-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Buy A Child In A Grocery Store For $100,000
Hellmuth Kolb of Port Orange, Florida, approached Lauren Benning and her young daughter in a Winn-Dixie supermarket, followed the two out to the parking lot, and offered a large sum of cash in exchange for the child. Police in Port Orange, Florida arrested an 85-year-old man on Aug. 16, 2022,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Mom of Philadelphia man killed at mall regrets not insisting he go elsewhere as US sees spate of mall violence
A spate of shootings at malls across the country have highlighted what experts say is a need for vigilance amid offenders’ apparent propensity toward violence and gun use, even in bustling public places. Nakisha Billa, a Philadelphia woman whose son was shot and killed after a fight broke out...
Horrifying details emerge in case of woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband
HORRIFYING new details have emerged in the case of woman held captive and raped for two days by her ex-husband. Alisa Mathewson was kidnapped by Trevor Summers, 45, in Florida in 2017 following their split after 16 years of marriage. Summers was found guilty of all 11 charges he faced...
Florida Deputy Fatally Shoots Armed Man Whose Dying Brother Was Nearby, Video Shows
The deputy involved in the shooting will be on paid leave until an investigation is completed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Florida college student was shot while trying to enter the wrong car. His family wants answers.
The family of a slain University of Tampa student who was shot while he was trying to get into the wrong car is struggling to grasp the "senseless tragedy," his father said. Carson Senfield, 19, of Orchard Park, New York, had been out with friends and took an Uber ride to his home near campus when he tried to get into a parked car that wasn't his early Saturday, Tampa police said in a statement.
Two groups of students at Florida high school face criminal charges for 'creating a mass panic' by pretending that there was someone armed with a gun
Students who 'pranked' a school administrator by pretending a gunman had entered Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, are facing criminal charges. Pupils ran for their lives after school girls approached a staff member and told them they had seen someone carrying again, sparking a mass panic that left dozens of children in hysterics.
Bus Driver Allegedly Kidnapped Middle Schooler, Declared Love: Police
"I wouldn't have thought this! He was the sweetest, but guess you really never know someone," said Kayla Edwards Guidry, a local mom.
Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus
Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
Kidnapped twice by the same man years apart – the staggering real-life story of Jan Broberg
The first time Jan Broberg was kidnapped as a child, her parents and investigators in their tight-knit, conservative Idaho community barely knew how to define a pedophile. In the 1970s, FBI agents were out of their depth when it came to child molestation, according to one of the men on the case.When it happened again two years later, the pitfalls of naivete and excessive trust became apparent. Jan was kidnapped by the same expert groomer, the same man who had insidiously infiltrated the Brobergs’ lives, twice.“They were perfect childhood years, until the day I woke up in the back...
This 'CSI: Miami' actress was threatened by a stalker for 12 years. The FBI caught him after he left his DNA on a fast-food straw
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison for waging a 12-year campaign of violent threats against former "CSI: Miami" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter. He sent dozen of letters signed by "Freddie Kreuger," threatening to rape and kill LaRue and forcing her family to flee their home before the FBI finally caught him.
International Business Times
Man Stabs, Tries To Behead Acquaintance Inside Florida Convenience Store
A man was nabbed Monday after stabbing an acquaintance with a pair of scissors and trying to behead him using knives while they were inside a Florida convenience store. Deputies arrived at Trading Post in Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda to find the victim with 40 stab wounds to his body, Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page Wednesday.
Comments / 0