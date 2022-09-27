ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

insideedition.com

South Carolina Man Is Charged With Murder After Cops Say Target Practice Kills Mother of 9

A South Carolina man is facing new charges after police say target practice with a friend turned into the suspected murder of a neighbor. Kesha Tate, 42, was killed Aug. 27 when a bullet from her neighbor's target practice hit her in the chest, according to a statement released by the coroner. Tate leaves behind nine children, one as young as 4 years old, reported WYFF.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

A Florida college student was shot while trying to enter the wrong car. His family wants answers.

The family of a slain University of Tampa student who was shot while he was trying to get into the wrong car is struggling to grasp the "senseless tragedy," his father said. Carson Senfield, 19, of Orchard Park, New York, had been out with friends and took an Uber ride to his home near campus when he tried to get into a parked car that wasn't his early Saturday, Tampa police said in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Two groups of students at Florida high school face criminal charges for 'creating a mass panic' by pretending that there was someone armed with a gun

Students who 'pranked' a school administrator by pretending a gunman had entered Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, are facing criminal charges. Pupils ran for their lives after school girls approached a staff member and told them they had seen someone carrying again, sparking a mass panic that left dozens of children in hysterics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus

Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school

Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
The Independent

Kidnapped twice by the same man years apart – the staggering real-life story of Jan Broberg

The first time Jan Broberg was kidnapped as a child, her parents and investigators in their tight-knit, conservative Idaho community barely knew how to define a pedophile. In the 1970s, FBI agents were out of their depth when it came to child molestation, according to one of the men on the case.When it happened again two years later, the pitfalls of naivete and excessive trust became apparent. Jan was kidnapped by the same expert groomer, the same man who had insidiously infiltrated the Brobergs’ lives, twice.“They were perfect childhood years, until the day I woke up in the back...
IDAHO STATE
International Business Times

Man Stabs, Tries To Behead Acquaintance Inside Florida Convenience Store

A man was nabbed Monday after stabbing an acquaintance with a pair of scissors and trying to behead him using knives while they were inside a Florida convenience store. Deputies arrived at Trading Post in Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda to find the victim with 40 stab wounds to his body, Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page Wednesday.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

