These Are 10 Asset Management Companies With Over 20% Insider Ownership
When it comes to stock selection, one factor investors may want to consider is insider ownership. High insider ownership generally suggests management’s confidence in the company. It’s a bullish sign that suggests insiders believe the stock price could go up. In this article, we will take a look at 10 asset management companies with over 20% insider ownership.
GMS VP Trades $247K In Company Stock
Craig D Apolinsky, VP at GMS GMS, reported a large insider sell on September 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS. The total transaction amounted to $247,078.
Investors Pulling Out of Trump SPAC Deal
Investors in the blank-check company that wants to take the former president's media company public have demanded that it return their cash for failing to complete the deal by the agreed deadline of last week.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
Over $352 Million Bet On Occidental Petroleum? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some investors are backing out of Digital World Acquisition Corp's (DWAC.O) plan to acquire former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm Truth Social, the blank-check firm said on Friday.
Today, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Takes Center Stage
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.51, or +1.96%, to $26.5. Volume reached 17,374 shares, with price reaching a high of $26.741 and a low of $26.28. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Lithium Americas Enters Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Green Technology Metals.
Wix.com's Cost-Cutting Measures May Bolster Shareholder Value, Analyst Says
Wix.com Ltd. WIX shareholders may benefit from the website-building platform's cost-cutting measures, according to Oppenheimer. The Analyst: Ken Wong upgraded the rating for Wix.com to Outperform, while keeping the price target unchanged at $100. The Thesis: Starboard has bought a stake of around 9% in the company, saying it believes...
Investors may soon be able to replicate stock trades by Republican and Democratic lawmakers with the NANC and CRUZ ETFs
Two proposed exchange-traded funds would mimic stock trades made by members of Congress and their spouses. If approved, the ETFs would track trades by Democrats and Republicans, under tickers NANC and CRUZ. One poll shows 70% of likely voters in America do not want lawmakers to trade stocks while in...
Why Shares of MercadoLibre, StoneCo, and Nu Holdings Fell Today
Tech stocks fell broadly today.
FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) Receives $4 Million Investment From The Lind Partners To Assist With High-Growth Opportunities
FingerMotion Inc. FNGR closed a $4 million funding agreement with Lind Global Fund II LP, an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners. FingerMotion focuses on mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China, with plans to expand into other regional markets. The Lind Partners are leaders in providing growth capital to small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.
JP Morgan Swiss Head Bossart Moves to Rothschild & Co
ZURICH (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JP Morgan's head of Switzerland, Nick Bossart, is moving to Rothschild & Co to lead its Swiss advisory business for mergers and capital market transactions, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters. A Rothschild & Co spokesperson confirmed the change, which takes effect...
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$1.07, or +2.44%, to $45. Volume reached 161,398 shares, with price reaching a high of $45.02 and a low of $44.8458. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that KKR’s Henry McVey Says We Have Entered a Pivotal Period for Endowment and Foundation CIOs.
Energy Sector Is The Exception A In Lackluster IPO Market
In more ways than one, the IPO market isn’t quite what it used to be a decade or two ago. The proportion of U.S. companies that choose to go public has been on a steady decline for more than two decades now, with startups often opting to sell out to bigger firms or remain private. Many observers have laid the blame for this unfortunate trend squarely on increasing red tape including rising regulatory and disclosure costs. Indeed, the number of public companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges has declined by nearly 50% from its peak in 1996, despite a dramatic increase in aggregate market capitalization.
