Read full article on original website
Related
Prep Volleyball: Serrano's dominant run continues, sweeps Oak Hills and improves to 17-0
The Serrano volleyball team wrapped up the first round of Mojave River League action with a bang Tuesday night. Led by Madison DiGiorgio’s eight aces, 12 kills and 19 digs, the Diamondbacks swept Oak Hills in three sets (25-11, 25-20, 25-18) at home. ...
SBLive's CIF-North Coast Section Fab 15 football rankings: De La Salle remains No. 1 despite loss
For a moment we considered putting Pittsburg at the No. 1 spot in this week's SBLive North Coast Section Fab 15 football rankings. But De La Salle, despite two losses in four weeks, has played toe-to-toe with state-ranked squads Serra and Folsom, losing both in the final seconds at ...
ocsportszone.com
Portola boys water polo team celebrates milestone win over Beckman in PCL opener
Portola’s Noam Garibi (No. 7), No. 9 Ryan Aminloo and No. 2 Luke Porter head toward the deck after a big run Thursday. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Portola High School’s boys water polo team made history Thursday afternoon in the Pacific Coast League opener vs. Beckman.
orangecountytribune.com
And here comes league play
This week begins what might be called the “Second Season” for high school football teams in the West Orange County area as most of them begin league play in pursuit of championships and playoff spots. The premier matchup is Edison (5-0) taking on Huntington Beach (4-1) at Sheue...
Comments / 0