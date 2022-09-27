Read full article on original website
Stuff the Bus (at the schools)
After many years of co-sponsoring Stuff the Bus, the Whitewater FFA is passing the torch to Whitewater Unified School District Student Councils. The Student Councils, along with Nelson’s Bus Service, will be supporting the food drive. Please support Stuff the Bus under new management; your support goes a long way for those in need.
32nd Whitewater CROP Hunger Walk – THIS Sunday; Versión en español disponible
32nd Whitewater CROP Hunger Walk — THIS Sunday — October 2, 2022 — 12:30 p.m. — Irvin L Young Memorial Library – Pre-register online at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2022/event/whitewaterwi.
Obituary: Jeannie C. Patrick, 84, of Fort Atkinson
Jeannie C. Patrick, 84, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at her. home after a lingering illness. Jeannie was born on November 21st, 1937, in the city of Janesville, to James and Elinor (Perry) Larson. Jeannie worked 40 years as a CNA at Countryside/Alden until the...
Obituary: Richard Alan “Rick” Hartmann, 68
Richard Alan “Rick” Hartmann, 68, of Whitewater passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home. Rick was born on August 14, 1954 in Fort Atkinson to Carl and Emmy (Geitner) Hartmann. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1972, and in 1988 he purchased Rick’s Eastside Pub. On November 7, 1992 he married Ellie Bigelow and together they raised two children.
Richard and Arlene Trewyn Celebrating 65th Anniversary
Richard and Arlene (Geske) Trewyn of Whitewater will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on October 5, 2022. They were married October 5th, 1957, at the First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater. The couple’s family includes two children, Donna, and Bill, and three grandchildren. Donna (Trewyn) and William Knilans have two...
Many Swimmers Drop Time vs Badger
Tuesday night, September 27, the Whippet Swim Team took on Badger Co-Op at home. Despite going against tough competition, the Whippets still showed up to compete as many went best times!. These best times include:. In the 200 Freestyle:. ✔Atreya Wilson went a 3:29.23 with a drop in time of...
