Elkhorn, WI

Fishing Season on Trippe & Cravath Lakes is Open

Notice of OPENING OF fishing season, Trippe and Cravath lakes, Walworth County. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE That the fishing seasons on Trippe Lake and Cravath Lake in the city of Whitewater, Walworth County will open on Oct. 1, 2022. Trippe and Cravath lakes underwent a drawdown of water levels in 2019...
Candidate Forum for Assembly District 33, which will represent Jefferson Co. portion of the city

Editor's note: The following announcement was provided by the organizations listed below. Immediately following the August primary elections, a committee representing the nonpartisan. organizations of the League of Women Voters (LWV) -Janesville, LWV-Beloit, LWV-Whitewater Area, LWV-Dane County,. and the NAACP of Beloit began work to set up candidate forums...
Walworth County's Largest Senior Resource Fair is a Must Attend!

The Walworth County Aging Network (WCAN) will host the annual Senior Resource Fair on Thursday, October 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn. The fair will feature more than 35 vendors, health screenings, memory screenings, hearing testing, coffee, snacks, and numerous raffle prizes. The first 100 attendees will receive a gift bag and a valuable resource directory.
This Week's City Meetings

City of Whitewater Common Council – Tuesday @ 6:30 p.m. Agenda includes update on city manager recruitment, An Ordinance Creating Chapter 19.19 R-1S One Family Residence District Small Lots, An Ordinance Creating Chapter 11.39, Operation of Golf Carts on Public Roads, and Presentation and brief overview of draft 2023 budget and 2023 alternate budget.
WHITEWATER, WI

