The Walworth County Aging Network (WCAN) will host the annual Senior Resource Fair on Thursday, October 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn. The fair will feature more than 35 vendors, health screenings, memory screenings, hearing testing, coffee, snacks, and numerous raffle prizes. The first 100 attendees will receive a gift bag and a valuable resource directory.

2 DAYS AGO