Ruth Carlson Wareham's New Book 'Midwestern Pioneers Second Generation' Explores the Way of Life for Farmers Living in the Midwest During the Early 1900s

Green Dragon Opens Six Medical Cannabis Dispensaries In Florida, And Launches Vapes And Concentrates
Green Dragon, a multi-state cannabis operator and subsidiary of Eaze Technologies Inc., is opening new Florida medical cannabis dispensaries in Fort Pierce, Orange Park, Pensacola, Palatka and Tallahassee, continuing its expansion in the Florida market with the goal of opening 30 locations by the end of the year. The vertically...
Medical Marijuana Telemedicine Platform NuggMD Launches In Vermont
NuggMD, a medical marijuana telemedicine platform, is launching its services in Vermont for $99. Since its 2015 founding, NuggMD has connected over one million patients to MMJ doctors in 20 states and is now available to over 200 million Americans. "Participation in Vermont's medical marijuana program is low compared to...
FDA Finally Advances Cannabis Research & Regulations: Hires Ex-NY Cannabis Policy Regulator
The FDA has appointed Norman Birenbaum to be the its senior public health advisor on cannabis research and regulatory actions, reported Inside Health Policy. This is the first time the FDA has hired a cannabis research and regulation advisor. The agency continues to struggle with regulations on marijuana-based products, including those containing only CBD. Despite passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that descheduled hemp and gave the FDA authority to oversee hemp-derived products, the agency has been searching for additional safety data ever since which is why it has prohibited CBD in foods and dietary supplements.
Ohio And Mississippi Rake In Big Bucks With Medical Marijuana Sales
According to data released by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Enforcement Program, sales of medical marijuana (MMJ) have exceeded $1 billion. According to data, sales to date include "118,978 pounds of plant material and 10,990,809 units of manufactured products." Since dispensaries began serving patients in April 2019, "total sales reached $1,000,047,483...
These Pro-Marijuana Governors Are Paving The Way For Policy Change, Here's How
With midterms approaching, cannabis seems to be an ace up the collective sleeve of a growing number of Democratic politicians. Wisconsin Gov.Tony Evers recently greenlighted a special legislative session for October 4 during which lawmakers are expected to approve a constitutional amendment that would enable citizen initiatives and legislature-passed referendums to appear on the ballot.
