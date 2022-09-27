Effective: 2022-10-01 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO