northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Parks & Rec Hosting Harvest Bazaar on Saturday
The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its Harvest Bazaar at the Hermiston Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 1. The bazaar will feature products from local artists and vendors such as crocheted items, handcrafted home and garden items, woodworking and much more. It goes from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
goeasternoregon.com
Joan Gilbert opens solo exhibit at Josephy Center
JOSEPH — Joan Gilbert’s show, titled “Wallowa Lake 55x55,” is the culmination a three-year artistic journey exploring Wallowa Lake while experimenting with mediums, styles and techniques. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., will host a reception for the solo exhibit on Oct....
Perennial Wind Chaser Station a no-go
HERMISTON — Perennial Power Holdings Inc.’s efforts to build a 415-megawatt natural gas power plant near the Columbia River near Hermiston have come to an end. The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council on Tuesday, Sept. 27, terminated the company’s site certificate, a move Perennial Power sought for the Perennial Wind Chaser Station.
pnwag.net
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation
Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
goeasternoregon.com
Art studios open for tours
BAKER CITY — Sixteen artists will showcase their creative process for the annual Baker City Artists Tour on Saturday, Oct. 8. The tour is self-guided, and the stops can be visited in any order. Spaces will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free. Several...
Shearer’s Foods announces fate of Hermiston potato chip plant devastated by fire
Its 230 employees were laid off in March.
kptv.com
Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County
HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday. The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.
KEPR
Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin
Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
elkhornmediagroup.com
CDA signs for depot land
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Columbia Development Authority has signed the papers accepting the transfer of the Umatilla Chemical Weapons Depot land to the CDA. There’s one more step. The U.S. Army will be signing the agreements and returning them to the authority. “I’m told that will take just...
Body found by a Columbia River fisherman was a woman
Her body was found east of the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Body found floating in the Columbia River near the cable bridge in Kennewick
Benton County officials are investigating.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla Chemical Depot to be renamed after former Oregon General
UMATILLA – The Umatilla Chemical Depot will be renamed the Raymond F. Rees Training Center, in honor of Maj. Gen. (Ret) Raymond F. Rees, during a ceremony at the installation on Sept. 29, according to the Oregon Military Department. Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees is a retired Oregon...
yaktrinews.com
Body recovered from Columbia River off the shore of the Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Investigators and the Coroner for Benton County are collaborating to develop more details about human remains that were discovered off the shoreline of the Columbia River on the Kennewick side Tuesday afternoon. According to an announcement made by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they were informed...
elkhornmediagroup.com
DEQ fines Lamb Weston for nitrate groundwater contamination in Hermiston
HERMISTON – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined the Lamb Weston potato processing facility in Hermiston $127,800 for overapplying wastewater containing nitrogen to farmland and causing nitrate groundwater contamination in the Lower Umatilla Basin, an area with longstanding groundwater contamination. Lamb Weston has a DEQ water quality permit...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Three WA road projects begin today
Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
opb.org
State fines Hermiston potato processing plant for groundwater contamination
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a $127,800 fine Tuesday to a Hermiston potato processing plant for repeated wastewater violations that contaminated the groundwater in nearby communities. Lamb Weston’s Hermiston facility, which produces about 750 million pounds of french fries annually, violated its wastewater permit 90 times from 2015...
philomathnews.com
State legislators approve nearly $6 million for water emergencies in rural Oregon
State lawmakers granted nearly $6 million to address well water issues in eastern and southern Oregon. The money was approved at a meeting of the state’s legislative Emergency Board on Friday. The board approves emergency expenditures and federal grant applications between legislative sessions. In northeast Oregon, Morrow and Umatilla...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla County drug dealer faces federal charges
PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging an Eastern Oregon man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County, Oregon. Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, of Umatilla County, Oregon has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Deadly crash on US 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22 6:30 a.m. The Washington State Patrol has notified the next of kin of the driver killed in the crash on US 395 Monday night. Kevin Hinojosa, 27, of Kennewick was stopped on the highway after being involved in a traffic collision, when his car was struck by a semi. He died at the scene.
