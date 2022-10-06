Overwatch 2 is giving its players a free skin and a free charm to make up for the various problems the game encountered in its first week of launch. Keep reading to learn more about what you will get, as well as how to get them. Overwatch 2’s initial free-to-play launch has been anything but […] The post Overwatch 2 free skin and charm to make up for rough launch appeared first on ClutchPoints.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO