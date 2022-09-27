Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
blocku.com
Goodbye and Go Utes
It’s time we at Block U said goodbye. SBNation is making some changes, and Block U isn’t in the future, which is unfortunate, but we appreciate the opportunity to cover the school that we love. I joined the site back in 2014 after years of podcasting and contributing...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Oregon hosts rival Stanford
No. 13 Oregon is back home for its third game at Autzen Stadium this year, and it will come under the lights of #PAC12AfterDark. Oregon vs Stanford kicks off at 8:10 p.m. Saturday night, and the game will be broadcast by FS1. If history says anything about this matchup, it says the game could be wacky and full of surprises.
Oregon State Beavers at No. 12 Utah Utes football: Live score updates, time, TV channel, odds, live stream, how to watch online (10/1/22)
The Oregon State Beavers, looking to bounce back from last week’s 17-14 loss to USC, take on Pac-12 preseason favorite Utah at 11 a.m. Saturday in Salt Lake City. The Beavers (3-1, 0-1) defeated the Utes 42-34 last year at Reser Stadium. • You can watch the Oregon State...
Four star RB Kobe Boykin feels confident about Utah commitment
Nearing the midway point of the 2022 season, Utah is continuing to impress one of their most talented commits.
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
Football World Reacts To Bizarre Incident During BYU Game
The BYU Cougars held off the Utah State Aggies to win their fourth game of the 2022 college football season. But as has seemingly become a recurring theme in BYU sporting events events this season, there was an "incident." During the game, BYU linebacker Max Tooley helped take down quarterback...
ksl.com
KSL.com Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 5 of college football
SALT LAKE CITY — Another week and another opportunity to lose all your picks win this week's Pick'em and brag to all the people you know. In Week 5, we get a rivalry game (potentially its last for some time) between No. 19 BYU and a Utah State program that has struggled to be on the winning side of the aisle this season. But the Old Wagon Wheel is up for grabs!
Ten Ducks who must play well for Oregon to beat Stanford
The No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks will open up their Pac-12 slate of home games this weekend when they play against 1-2 Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday night. This series has always been one of the tougher games for the Ducks to win, and Stanford has won six of the last 10 meetings between the two schools. This includes last year's overtime upset when the Ducks were ranked No. 3 in the country.
247Sports
BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Arkansas loses on a bad bounce, Norte Dame gets an offensive boost
SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-3) Last Week: Loss vs Louisville (41-3) Status: Any good will that Jeff Scott and the Bulls might have accumulated after their quality loss against Florida completely vanished after getting absolutely drubbed by Louisville. Nothing went right for South Florida and at this juncture they've going from competing for a bowl game to playing to keep the coaching staff around. This was the year they were supposed to turn things around and at this juncture things aren't looking so great.
What has Utah’s viral father-daughter duo been up to? Here’s the latest
Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father-daughter duo from Utah, are going on a Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. Who are Claire and Dave Crosby? When is Mat and Savanna Shaw’s Christmas tour? Mat and Savanna Shaw and Claire and Dave Crosby are performing a Christmas concert in Salt Lake City.
Racist comments made at Utah high school girls soccer game under investigation
Girls from Provo and Salem Hills' soccer teams were playing into overtime Thursday night when the referee called a foul, said one of the Provo team captains.
saltlakemagazine.com
Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?
During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
Army says it’s making changes after drowning of Utah solider
A Utah soldier drowned last year due, at least in part, to an inadequate safety vest and a lack of protocols by U.S. Army special forces, according to an investigator’s report.
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
ABC 4
Final local concert of the season
Felicia Baca, Director of the Salt Lake City Arts Council, and Michael Marinos, from DadBod, joined us on the show to share about the closing show of the 35th Annual Twilight Concert Series. Marinos began by sharing a funny experience that happened to him- He got an ABC4 tattoo because...
ABC 4
Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot
Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church
Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
Farmington teacher, father in coma after falling from highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah seminary teacher and father is reportedly in a coma after falling from a highway overpass in Farmington on Saturday. Hayden Gurman was out running when at approximately 10:30 a.m., he was going over an I-15 overpass while heading east on Glovers Lane, according to the Farmington Police Department. According […]
UTA cutting several winter services to Park City including ski buses
UTAH — On September 28, Utah Transit Authority (UTA) announced that they will be cutting their services due to “staffing shortages and hiring challenges.” These service cuts include several routes […]
247Sports
