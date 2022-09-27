Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund to support Florida's communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida's official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

