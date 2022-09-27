Read full article on original website
Site of historic 1876 Northampton bank robbery on sale for $2.25 million
See inside the $2.25M former bank for sale in Northampton (photos)
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here from Maple and Main Realty.
President’s Own U.S. Marine Band coming to Springfield for free concert
The President’s Own U. S. Marine Band will return to Springfield Symphony Hall to present a free concert, sponsored by Eastman-Indian Orchard, on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Under the direction of Col. Jason K. Fettig, the band features 50 musicians making a fall tour of the Northeast. The program will include John Philip Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the armed forces.
Cornhole goes mainstream in Somers with weekly club
SOMERS, CT – Somers 860 Cornhole, a premier league in Northern Connecticut hosts competitive cornhole on Tuesday evenings at Sonny’s Place at 349 Main St. All skill levels are welcomed ranging from intermediate to league pros. Cost is $20 for four games of round robin play and entry into the airmail contest. You will be randomly paired via the Scoreholio app. Top point earners make the playoff tiers and the tier champions win the tournament. There is no weekly commitment, just come any Tuesday that you can make it and simply have fun.
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
Fresh Paint Festival brings more art to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – The 2022 Fresh Paint Festival featured the creation and installation of new murals in the city as well as the recreation of murals by the late Nelson Stevens, AfriCOBRA member, who directed the painting of over 30 Springfield murals in the 1970s. The artists include Colectivo Morivivi,...
Scout Troop 179 seeks new recruits and fun through Color Run in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW – On Oct. 1, kids and their families will get exercise, raise money and add a little color to their lives in the Scout Troop 179 Color Run. Scout Troop 179 Committee Chair Melanie Mannheim said, “You run through a blast of powdered color,” but only on a voluntary basis. The 3-kilometer Color Run will take place at East Longmeadow High School, 180 Maple St. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by the Color Run at 10 a.m.
Wilbraham Art League returns with fall event lineup
WILBRAHAM – This fall, the Wilbraham Art League kicked off their new season with a variety of interactive workshops and exhibitions. Member Beverlee Corriveau said, “We hadn’t met in a couple of years. We had a few meetings this spring to start to meet again, but because of the [coronavirus] pandemic we were out of commission.”
Three Rivers ready to host annual Holiday Harvest Fair
PALMER – This fall, the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second annual Holiday Harvest Fair on Oct. 1 at Pulaski Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, raffles, games and over 80 vendors including Mikki’s Creations, Just a Little Craft Store, HuGGable Snuggles, Custom Themed Solar Lights & Crafts, Paws for Blue K-9, Made in America Metal Arts, 2 Bears Dancing Pottery, Paws-a-tively Delectable, D&E Farm, Adore your Door, FABB, Beads by Tea, Terrapin Naturals Apothecary. The nonprofits attending are the Palmer Domestic Violence Task Force, Light up Palmer, Top Floor Learning, Palmer Library, Quaboag Hills Substance Use Alliance and Department of Children and Families.
Agawam, West Springfield remember unity, sacrifice of 9/11
AGAWAM — Under attack, America found unity, and 21 years later we could use that unity again, speakers said at 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in Agawam and West Springfield this month. The Rev. Harvey Hill, pastor of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Agawam, highlighted two anecdotes during his remarks at...
Rebranded Long Meddowe Fall Festival seeks to bring community together
LONGMEADOW – You just can’t keep a good tradition down. A year and a half after the Historical Society announced end of the decades-long Long Meddowe Days fair, American Legion Post 175 is breathing new life into it and rebranding the event as the “Long Meddowe Fall Festival.”
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
Protesters ask Big E to drop wild animal carnival attractions
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Agawam’s Sheryl Becker is leading a crew of protesters each weekend at the Big E, calling on the fair to cease using animals as “entertainment.”. Becker said she and her fellow animal rights activists do not oppose the agricultural animal exhibitions at the Eastern States Exposition, but object to carnival attractions such as camel rides, pig racing, and an enclosed booth where fairgoers can pay to see the “world’s smallest horse.” Becker’s group picketed the Big E during its first two weekends, and will continue the protest noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 2, outside Gate 4 on Memorial Avenue.
Athenaeum’s new history display more accessible, inclusive
WESTFIELD — More than 100 people attended a reception on Sept. 22 to celebrate the new history exhibit at the Westfield Athenaeum. “Westfield Through the Ages: 1669 to the Present” includes more than 100 artifacts from the Athenaeum’s collection of more than 1,000 items it has received over the decades. The exhibit is in the newly renovated Elizabeth Reed Room on the main level.
CSX railroad crossing calls forth comments from residents
A local railroad crossing has, for years now, been causing major traffic issues, prompting safety concerns among residents
Southampton native working to keep seniors safe in Fort Myers nursing home
(WGGB/WSHM) - A Southampton native, who now lives in Florida, is working to keep a large group of senior citizens protected in the midst of Hurricane Ian. Western Mass News host of Getting Answers, Dave Madsen, has a son in Fort Myers, Florida. Originally from Southampton, Greg Madsen moved to...
Letter: Cutting Down Trees At 52 Fearing Breaks My Heart
Waking up to the sound of loud buzzing last summer, I look out my window to see my new neighbor is not blowing leaves, but cutting down whole trees! A developer has recently acquired several lots in the Fearing Sreet. neighborhood, including the old home of Martha and Warren Averill. Warren, who recently passed, was a popular Mass Aggie professor and an expert on trees.
Crews respond to report of 2 people in water near West Springfield train tracks
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded with a marine unit for reports of two people in the water near the train tracks Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon investigation, fire officials said that the two people in the...
Thousands mud it out through obstacle race at The Wick
SOUTHWICK — Thousands of people turned out to The Wick 338 over the weekend to push themselves through the grueling 3-mile Rugged Maniac obstacle course. Runners in the race crawled through mud under barbed wire, climbed over wooden walls, and jumped over fire along the famous Wick 338 motocross track. Before the weekend event, organizers said they were expecting 5,500 participants in the course across Saturday and Sunday.
Iron Duke Brewing Company to host annual Harvest Fest
LUDLOW – On Oct. 8, Iron Duke Brewing Company will host its annual Harvest Fest from 12 to 8 p.m. at Ludlow Elks Lodge. The event will go on rain or shine. Every year the brewery hosts an event with live music, food trucks, backyard games and more. The Harvest Fest is also kid friendly with tons of activities like a bounce houses set up for them. A major reason for the event is to raise money and awareness for juvenile diabetes.
