West Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

President’s Own U.S. Marine Band coming to Springfield for free concert

The President’s Own U. S. Marine Band will return to Springfield Symphony Hall to present a free concert, sponsored by Eastman-Indian Orchard, on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Under the direction of Col. Jason K. Fettig, the band features 50 musicians making a fall tour of the Northeast. The program will include John Philip Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the armed forces.
thereminder.com

Cornhole goes mainstream in Somers with weekly club

SOMERS, CT – Somers 860 Cornhole, a premier league in Northern Connecticut hosts competitive cornhole on Tuesday evenings at Sonny’s Place at 349 Main St. All skill levels are welcomed ranging from intermediate to league pros. Cost is $20 for four games of round robin play and entry into the airmail contest. You will be randomly paired via the Scoreholio app. Top point earners make the playoff tiers and the tier champions win the tournament. There is no weekly commitment, just come any Tuesday that you can make it and simply have fun.
West Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
thereminder.com

Fresh Paint Festival brings more art to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – The 2022 Fresh Paint Festival featured the creation and installation of new murals in the city as well as the recreation of murals by the late Nelson Stevens, AfriCOBRA member, who directed the painting of over 30 Springfield murals in the 1970s. The artists include Colectivo Morivivi,...
thereminder.com

Scout Troop 179 seeks new recruits and fun through Color Run in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW – On Oct. 1, kids and their families will get exercise, raise money and add a little color to their lives in the Scout Troop 179 Color Run. Scout Troop 179 Committee Chair Melanie Mannheim said, “You run through a blast of powdered color,” but only on a voluntary basis. The 3-kilometer Color Run will take place at East Longmeadow High School, 180 Maple St. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by the Color Run at 10 a.m.
thereminder.com

Wilbraham Art League returns with fall event lineup

WILBRAHAM – This fall, the Wilbraham Art League kicked off their new season with a variety of interactive workshops and exhibitions. Member Beverlee Corriveau said, “We hadn’t met in a couple of years. We had a few meetings this spring to start to meet again, but because of the [coronavirus] pandemic we were out of commission.”
thereminder.com

Three Rivers ready to host annual Holiday Harvest Fair

PALMER – This fall, the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second annual Holiday Harvest Fair on Oct. 1 at Pulaski Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, raffles, games and over 80 vendors including Mikki’s Creations, Just a Little Craft Store, HuGGable Snuggles, Custom Themed Solar Lights & Crafts, Paws for Blue K-9, Made in America Metal Arts, 2 Bears Dancing Pottery, Paws-a-tively Delectable, D&E Farm, Adore your Door, FABB, Beads by Tea, Terrapin Naturals Apothecary. The nonprofits attending are the Palmer Domestic Violence Task Force, Light up Palmer, Top Floor Learning, Palmer Library, Quaboag Hills Substance Use Alliance and Department of Children and Families.
thereminder.com

Agawam, West Springfield remember unity, sacrifice of 9/11

AGAWAM — Under attack, America found unity, and 21 years later we could use that unity again, speakers said at 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in Agawam and West Springfield this month. The Rev. Harvey Hill, pastor of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Agawam, highlighted two anecdotes during his remarks at...
thereminder.com

Protesters ask Big E to drop wild animal carnival attractions

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Agawam’s Sheryl Becker is leading a crew of protesters each weekend at the Big E, calling on the fair to cease using animals as “entertainment.”. Becker said she and her fellow animal rights activists do not oppose the agricultural animal exhibitions at the Eastern States Exposition, but object to carnival attractions such as camel rides, pig racing, and an enclosed booth where fairgoers can pay to see the “world’s smallest horse.” Becker’s group picketed the Big E during its first two weekends, and will continue the protest noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 2, outside Gate 4 on Memorial Avenue.
thereminder.com

Athenaeum’s new history display more accessible, inclusive

WESTFIELD — More than 100 people attended a reception on Sept. 22 to celebrate the new history exhibit at the Westfield Athenaeum. “Westfield Through the Ages: 1669 to the Present” includes more than 100 artifacts from the Athenaeum’s collection of more than 1,000 items it has received over the decades. The exhibit is in the newly renovated Elizabeth Reed Room on the main level.
amherstindy.org

Letter: Cutting Down Trees At 52 Fearing Breaks My Heart

Waking up to the sound of loud buzzing last summer, I look out my window to see my new neighbor is not blowing leaves, but cutting down whole trees! A developer has recently acquired several lots in the Fearing Sreet. neighborhood, including the old home of Martha and Warren Averill. Warren, who recently passed, was a popular Mass Aggie professor and an expert on trees.
thereminder.com

Thousands mud it out through obstacle race at The Wick

SOUTHWICK — Thousands of people turned out to The Wick 338 over the weekend to push themselves through the grueling 3-mile Rugged Maniac obstacle course. Runners in the race crawled through mud under barbed wire, climbed over wooden walls, and jumped over fire along the famous Wick 338 motocross track. Before the weekend event, organizers said they were expecting 5,500 participants in the course across Saturday and Sunday.
thereminder.com

Iron Duke Brewing Company to host annual Harvest Fest

LUDLOW – On Oct. 8, Iron Duke Brewing Company will host its annual Harvest Fest from 12 to 8 p.m. at Ludlow Elks Lodge. The event will go on rain or shine. Every year the brewery hosts an event with live music, food trucks, backyard games and more. The Harvest Fest is also kid friendly with tons of activities like a bounce houses set up for them. A major reason for the event is to raise money and awareness for juvenile diabetes.
