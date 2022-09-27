Read full article on original website
Cornhole goes mainstream in Somers with weekly club
SOMERS, CT – Somers 860 Cornhole, a premier league in Northern Connecticut hosts competitive cornhole on Tuesday evenings at Sonny’s Place at 349 Main St. All skill levels are welcomed ranging from intermediate to league pros. Cost is $20 for four games of round robin play and entry into the airmail contest. You will be randomly paired via the Scoreholio app. Top point earners make the playoff tiers and the tier champions win the tournament. There is no weekly commitment, just come any Tuesday that you can make it and simply have fun.
Fresh Paint Festival brings more art to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – The 2022 Fresh Paint Festival featured the creation and installation of new murals in the city as well as the recreation of murals by the late Nelson Stevens, AfriCOBRA member, who directed the painting of over 30 Springfield murals in the 1970s. The artists include Colectivo Morivivi,...
Rebranded Long Meddowe Fall Festival seeks to bring community together
LONGMEADOW – You just can’t keep a good tradition down. A year and a half after the Historical Society announced end of the decades-long Long Meddowe Days fair, American Legion Post 175 is breathing new life into it and rebranding the event as the “Long Meddowe Fall Festival.”
Parade celebrates Puerto Rican pride in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Thousands of people lined Main Street on Sept. 18 to watch the annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. The parade with marchers and floats traveled from Wason Avenue in the North End to Boland Way in the center of downtown. Musicians performed at a stage in front of Tower Square. Elected officials such as Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman as well as Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, marched. The parade committee honored state Sen. Adam Gomez as its grand marshal.
Three Rivers ready to host annual Holiday Harvest Fair
PALMER – This fall, the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second annual Holiday Harvest Fair on Oct. 1 at Pulaski Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, raffles, games and over 80 vendors including Mikki’s Creations, Just a Little Craft Store, HuGGable Snuggles, Custom Themed Solar Lights & Crafts, Paws for Blue K-9, Made in America Metal Arts, 2 Bears Dancing Pottery, Paws-a-tively Delectable, D&E Farm, Adore your Door, FABB, Beads by Tea, Terrapin Naturals Apothecary. The nonprofits attending are the Palmer Domestic Violence Task Force, Light up Palmer, Top Floor Learning, Palmer Library, Quaboag Hills Substance Use Alliance and Department of Children and Families.
West Springfield will vote on municipal fiber network Nov. 8
WEST SPRINGFIELD — “I’m going to move to approve the text of the ballot question proposed by the town attorney relative to establishing a municipal light plant pursuant to Mass. General Laws, Chapter 164, Section 35. And [to] place the question to the voters at a special municipal election to be held Nov. 8, 2022,” said Town Council President Edward Sullivan at the council’s Sept. 20 meeting.
Iron Duke Brewing Company to host annual Harvest Fest
LUDLOW – On Oct. 8, Iron Duke Brewing Company will host its annual Harvest Fest from 12 to 8 p.m. at Ludlow Elks Lodge. The event will go on rain or shine. Every year the brewery hosts an event with live music, food trucks, backyard games and more. The Harvest Fest is also kid friendly with tons of activities like a bounce houses set up for them. A major reason for the event is to raise money and awareness for juvenile diabetes.
Parks honored by Westfield Boys & Girls Club ahead of retirement
WESTFIELD — Two hundred family members, friends and colleagues wished William R. Parks well on his retirement after 18 years with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield and 40 years total working for Boys & Girls Clubs in Massachusetts. Speaker after speaker talked about Parks’ commitment to...
Scout Troop 179 seeks new recruits and fun through Color Run in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW – On Oct. 1, kids and their families will get exercise, raise money and add a little color to their lives in the Scout Troop 179 Color Run. Scout Troop 179 Committee Chair Melanie Mannheim said, “You run through a blast of powdered color,” but only on a voluntary basis. The 3-kilometer Color Run will take place at East Longmeadow High School, 180 Maple St. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by the Color Run at 10 a.m.
Protesters ask Big E to drop wild animal carnival attractions
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Agawam’s Sheryl Becker is leading a crew of protesters each weekend at the Big E, calling on the fair to cease using animals as “entertainment.”. Becker said she and her fellow animal rights activists do not oppose the agricultural animal exhibitions at the Eastern States Exposition, but object to carnival attractions such as camel rides, pig racing, and an enclosed booth where fairgoers can pay to see the “world’s smallest horse.” Becker’s group picketed the Big E during its first two weekends, and will continue the protest noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 2, outside Gate 4 on Memorial Avenue.
Agawam, West Springfield remember unity, sacrifice of 9/11
AGAWAM — Under attack, America found unity, and 21 years later we could use that unity again, speakers said at 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in Agawam and West Springfield this month. The Rev. Harvey Hill, pastor of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Agawam, highlighted two anecdotes during his remarks at...
Thousands mud it out through obstacle race at The Wick
SOUTHWICK — Thousands of people turned out to The Wick 338 over the weekend to push themselves through the grueling 3-mile Rugged Maniac obstacle course. Runners in the race crawled through mud under barbed wire, climbed over wooden walls, and jumped over fire along the famous Wick 338 motocross track. Before the weekend event, organizers said they were expecting 5,500 participants in the course across Saturday and Sunday.
Leonard House will ask for CPA funds for roof, other repairs
AGAWAM — “Anyone who owns an old home knows it’s constant upkeep and preservation,” said David Cecchi, a member of the board of the historic Captain Charles Leonard House at 663 Main St., Agawam. The house, which was built in 1805 as a stagecoach inn, later...
ELPS considers Heritage Park land, field trip to Washington, D.C.
EAST LONGMEADOW – East Longmeadow Public Schools (ELPS) Superintendent Gordon Smith approached the School Committee with a proposal to relinquish control of 19 acres of Heritage Park. Smith explained that at a 1958 Town Meeting, a portion of Heritage Park was designated as under the control of the school...
Mancini joins West Springfield School Committee as Garvey retires
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Former Town Councilor Robert “Bean” Mancini was sworn in as the newest member of the West Springfield School Committee on Sept. 19. He replaces former committee member William Garvey, who is moving to Vermont. Mancini is a regional manager at West Net, a distributor...
Wilbraham Board of Selectmen give traffic safety solutions green light
WILBRAHAM – Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Tonya Capparello discussed traffic safety issues with the Board of Selectmen at its Sept. 26 meeting. The intersection between Nokomis Road and Boston Road/Route 20 was the first topic Capparello addressed. As she explained, drivers use Nokomis Road as a cut through between Boston Road and Main Street, to avoid the busy intersection of those two streets. Capparello said turning right onto the access road from Boston Road and from Boston Road onto the access road are both dangerous as the vegetation growing on the bank of Nine Mile Pond blocks visibility of oncoming traffic. She said the foliage is fast growing and difficult to reach, making cutting it back onerous.
EMT course to begin at Palmer High School this spring
PALMER – In the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year, Palmer High School will be offering a new EMT course. The course was presented by Palmer High School Principal Susan North this past spring and was unanimously approved by the School Committee in May. During the Sept. 21...
Tantasqua Regional School Committee hosts first meeting of school year
FISKDALE – The Tantasqua Regional School Committee met to host their first meeting of the 2022 school year on Sept. 20. The meeting kicked off with many principals from the district expressing their happiness to be back to school and to be having a somewhat normal start after the coronavirus pandemic.
Monson School Committee updates phone policy
MONSON – After several discussions and presentations regarding the implementation of a new cell phone policy at Monson High School, a survey determined that parents and families are not in favor of the proposed plan. During the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting, Monson High School Principal Matthew Sullivan shared...
Chicopee City Council analyzes updates to SilverBrick and Cabotville Mill
CHICOPEE – Roughly six months since SilverBrick was forced to close operations at Cabotville Mill, the City Council received updates on the industry space during its Sept. 20 meeting. Background. Tenants of the 165 Front St. complex were suddenly informed of the space’s immediate closure on March 1, with...
