Gatik's Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
