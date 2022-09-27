Read full article on original website
thedailytexan.com
Texas commission recommends basing community college funding on student success outcomes
The way community colleges are funded may be revamped to make student success outcomes play a bigger part in determining fund allocation, according to a draft released at the Sept. 12 commission meeting for the Texas Commission on Community College Finance. Currently, community college funding is proportionally allocated between colleges...
thedailytexan.com
ACLU’s student rights hub empowers students to fight against discrimination, censorship
The American Civil Liberties Union created a centralized resource hub to encourage students to take action against discriminatory policies. The ACLU published its Students’ Rights Hub on Aug. 31, which contains resources to inform students about their rights and how to take action against censorship and discrimination. Adri Perez, a policy strategist for the ACLU, said because of issues facing education in Texas right now, including high numbers of book bans and backlash against teaching critical race theory, putting resources in one place can help students better understand intersecting issues.
