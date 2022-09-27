The American Civil Liberties Union created a centralized resource hub to encourage students to take action against discriminatory policies. The ACLU published its Students’ Rights Hub on Aug. 31, which contains resources to inform students about their rights and how to take action against censorship and discrimination. Adri Perez, a policy strategist for the ACLU, said because of issues facing education in Texas right now, including high numbers of book bans and backlash against teaching critical race theory, putting resources in one place can help students better understand intersecting issues.

