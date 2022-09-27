Read full article on original website
Tyler to be featured at State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — Over the 24 days of the State Fair of Texas, Friday through Oct. 23, 2021, more than 2.2 million visitors will attend from within and outside Texas. The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest and most historic state fairs, provides a unique venue for the promotion of heritage tourism as a vitally important Texas product.
LIST: Pumpkin patches open across East Texas
Temperatures are beginning to cool down outside and the calendar officially says it's fall. That means it's time for seasonal traditions, such as visiting local pumpkin patches. Patches across East Texas have opened with others set to open this weekend:. Blueberry Ridge Farm. Pick out your pumpkin or enjoy a...
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier stops in East Texas
Democrat Mike Collier made stops in East Texas on Wednesday, including in Tyler and in Longview. Collier shared his views on education, the power grid, property taxes and border security Wednesday with a crowd of about 35 people during a campaign stop at Heritage Plaza in Longview, and also at The Foundry coffee shop in downtown Tyler.
'Everybody likes to be scared': Tyler haunted houses set to open this weekend
Halloween is approaching, and for many, that means it’s time to scare — or be scared. Two Tyler haunted houses are now open, kicking off the spooky season. Owners of the World of Khaos, 816 E Oakwood St. in Tyler, and Corpse Grove Haunted Trail, 15972 Texas 64 E. in Tyler, have been preparing to welcome visitors.
Living out loud: Smith County schools hold See You at the Pole event
School districts in Smith County, including Chapel Hill and Arp, joined others across the world in an annual student-led See You at the Pole event Wednesday morning to come together and worship God. According to the national See You at the Pole website, the event is a global movement of...
Andy Woods Elementary students experience farm day on campus
Farm animals filled the outside lawn of Andy Woods Elementary School on Friday as students screamed with excitement as they got to pet and ride the animals while learning about the farm lifestyle. The yearly event began a few years ago but started much smaller and has since developed to...
Smith County Master Gardeners hosting award winning bulb sale
Perhaps no floral symbol epitomizes the impending arrival of a new year as does the blooming of our assorted Narcissus species. The word narcissus is derived from the Greek word narke, meaning numbness or stupor. Some attribute the naming of the flower to its narcotic fragrance while others debate that it is associated with the poisonous nature of the bulbs, a built-in defense against nibbling rodents. In classical mythology it was the young lad Narcissus who was so enamored with himself that he stared at his reflection in a pool of water until he eventually turned into his namesake flower. I’ve been in a stupor for them all my life as well.
Businesses sell wares at Craft and Trade Show in Tyler
Veteran James Lushbaugh said he started creating art recreationally before some friends told him he should start selling it. On Friday, the framed creations at his “Think Inside the Box” table were among the many items — from food and clothing to jewelry and other accessories — offered for purchase by different vendors at the Craft and Trade Show at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park.
Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala set June 10 with theme of 'Hope on the Horizon'
For the chairs of next year’s Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala, the theme of the event is close to their hearts. In a video made available Wednesday, chairs Ryan and Sara Nash revealed the 2023 theme, “Hope on the Horizon” and logo for the 35th annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala scheduled for June 10 at the Texas Rose Hose Park.
Early yuletide: Christmas in September event, fundraising sale set in Athens
The inaugural Christmas in September event is set in Athens with a goal of helping fund organizations that support families and residents in need. The event, put on by St. Matthias Episcopal Church, offers an opportunity for people to buy Christmas gifts and decorations. An abundance of reasonably priced Christmas...
Food truck Antojitos brings in a mix of hispanic style snacks for East Texas community
Living the American Dream, born in Mexico and current Tyler resident Maria Abarca, has opened up a food truck in town called ‘Antojitos’ that can fulfill a numerous amount of cravings for East Texas residents. Abarca has been in the food business for a lot of years, and...
Tyler police: Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Tyler. Officers responded between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. to the incident in the 11000 block of Carol Lane near UT Health in Tyler, according to Tyler police. Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said two juveniles were sitting inside a car...
City of Bullard rescinds boil water notice
The city of Bullard has rescinded a boil water notice issued Monday for some residents. The notice applied to residences from First Street to Third Street and from Ralson Street to Rather Street, the city said in a statement. “The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to...
Suspended Smith County constable, recently released from jail, files motion to lift suspension from office
Fresh off winning an appeal drastically lowering his bond after allegations he violated terms of his release from jail on two charges, a suspended Smith County constable wants his job back. Curtis Traylor-Harris was released from Gregg County Jail on Sept. 23 after spending more than four months behind bars...
Smith County officials looking for man accused of soliciting inappropriate pictures from 11-year-old girl
Officials in Smith County are looking for a man suspected of soliciting “inappropriate pictures” from an 11-year-old girl. Cedric Devon Taylor, 38, is wanted on a charge of online solicitation of a minor from an incident on July 6, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Thursday.
