ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, TX

Comments / 0

Related
inforney.com

Tyler to be featured at State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — Over the 24 days of the State Fair of Texas, Friday through Oct. 23, 2021, more than 2.2 million visitors will attend from within and outside Texas. The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest and most historic state fairs, provides a unique venue for the promotion of heritage tourism as a vitally important Texas product.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

LIST: Pumpkin patches open across East Texas

Temperatures are beginning to cool down outside and the calendar officially says it's fall. That means it's time for seasonal traditions, such as visiting local pumpkin patches. Patches across East Texas have opened with others set to open this weekend:. Blueberry Ridge Farm. Pick out your pumpkin or enjoy a...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier stops in East Texas

Democrat Mike Collier made stops in East Texas on Wednesday, including in Tyler and in Longview. Collier shared his views on education, the power grid, property taxes and border security Wednesday with a crowd of about 35 people during a campaign stop at Heritage Plaza in Longview, and also at The Foundry coffee shop in downtown Tyler.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

'Everybody likes to be scared': Tyler haunted houses set to open this weekend

Halloween is approaching, and for many, that means it’s time to scare — or be scared. Two Tyler haunted houses are now open, kicking off the spooky season. Owners of the World of Khaos, 816 E Oakwood St. in Tyler, and Corpse Grove Haunted Trail, 15972 Texas 64 E. in Tyler, have been preparing to welcome visitors.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troup, TX
City
Arp, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Huntsville, TX
City
Quitman, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
Grand Saline, TX
Sports
City
Eustace, TX
City
Grand Saline, TX
City
Winona, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Edgewood, TX
inforney.com

Andy Woods Elementary students experience farm day on campus

Farm animals filled the outside lawn of Andy Woods Elementary School on Friday as students screamed with excitement as they got to pet and ride the animals while learning about the farm lifestyle. The yearly event began a few years ago but started much smaller and has since developed to...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Master Gardeners hosting award winning bulb sale

Perhaps no floral symbol epitomizes the impending arrival of a new year as does the blooming of our assorted Narcissus species. The word narcissus is derived from the Greek word narke, meaning numbness or stupor. Some attribute the naming of the flower to its narcotic fragrance while others debate that it is associated with the poisonous nature of the bulbs, a built-in defense against nibbling rodents. In classical mythology it was the young lad Narcissus who was so enamored with himself that he stared at his reflection in a pool of water until he eventually turned into his namesake flower. I’ve been in a stupor for them all my life as well.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Businesses sell wares at Craft and Trade Show in Tyler

Veteran James Lushbaugh said he started creating art recreationally before some friends told him he should start selling it. On Friday, the framed creations at his “Think Inside the Box” table were among the many items — from food and clothing to jewelry and other accessories — offered for purchase by different vendors at the Craft and Trade Show at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park.
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Williams
inforney.com

Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala set June 10 with theme of 'Hope on the Horizon'

For the chairs of next year’s Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala, the theme of the event is close to their hearts. In a video made available Wednesday, chairs Ryan and Sara Nash revealed the 2023 theme, “Hope on the Horizon” and logo for the 35th annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala scheduled for June 10 at the Texas Rose Hose Park.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Early yuletide: Christmas in September event, fundraising sale set in Athens

The inaugural Christmas in September event is set in Athens with a goal of helping fund organizations that support families and residents in need. The event, put on by St. Matthias Episcopal Church, offers an opportunity for people to buy Christmas gifts and decorations. An abundance of reasonably priced Christmas...
ATHENS, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police: Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Tyler. Officers responded between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. to the incident in the 11000 block of Carol Lane near UT Health in Tyler, according to Tyler police. Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said two juveniles were sitting inside a car...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Capsules#American Football#Highschoolsports#Indians
inforney.com

City of Bullard rescinds boil water notice

The city of Bullard has rescinded a boil water notice issued Monday for some residents. The notice applied to residences from First Street to Third Street and from Ralson Street to Rather Street, the city said in a statement. “The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to...
BULLARD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy