Essence
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
Police: 14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of rec center employee in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Philadelphia recreation center employee in West Philadelphia, authorities say. The niece of Tiffany Fletcher spoke during DA Larry Krasner's crime briefing, pleading to help locate those responsible for her aunt's murder. Fletcher was outside of the Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon when she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between two groups. She was shot twice and died Friday night. "We want to see justice, if you know something, say something. She was a wonderful girl. She loved everybody. She would give you the shirt off her back and food off her table. I just want peace for my aunt," her niece said. A 14-year-old was taken into custody and has been charged with murder. Authorities say the teen will be charged as an adult. Police are searching for others who were involved. A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.
Kids as young as TEN joined the mob of 100 looters who stormed a Philadelphia WaWa in chaotic raid - as robberies in the city soar 40%
Police in Philadelphia say that children as young as 10 took part in mob that ransacked and looted a Wawa convenience store over the weekend. Philadelphia cops on Tuesday released new footage of the brazen attack, seeking tips from the public to help identify members of the mob, which ran amok in the store on Saturday.
3 dead, 2 hurt after shooting on St. Paul's east side
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting late Sunday afternoon in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 900 block of Case Avenue East at about 4:30 p.m., where they found two injured people outside, and three deceased people inside a residence. Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it is "one of the most complex crime scenes" the department has seen in a long time, and it's not clear if the shooter was one of the five victims."We won't be releasing certain amounts of information tonight to maintain integrity of this investigation," Ernster said. Ernster also said police had been called to the residence 17 times in the past year.The shooting came as a major shock to neighbors, including Letitia Pedersen."Afraid for my grandchildren because they come here, and just tragic," Pedersen said. "I don't know who the people were, but it really doesn't matter. They were people." The deceased are the city's 25th, 26th and 27th homicide victims of the year. No arrests have been made.
Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
Carrollton armed truck robbery suspects charged, each have $1M bond
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four suspects are charged with aggravated robbery after an armored truck driver was shot in an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Carrollton on Thursday.Rayfiel Gill, 40, of Gulfport, Mississippi; Lillie McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, Mississippi; Katron Pittman, 17, of Gautier, Mississippi; and Gary Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, Mississippi are now in custody in Carrollton after spending the night in the Smith County Jail where a judge set each of their bonds at $1,000,000. All four are suspected of shooting one of the guards in the wrist before fleeing the scene on Thursday with a bag containing a large amount of cash. The four are also accused of abandoning their initial getaway vehicle in an alley nearby, setting it on fire before getting in another getaway car. Investigators developed evidence on the second getaway car, which led to its location in east Texas. Assisting law enforcement stopped the car, observed a large amount of currency in plain view and safely took the suspects into custody.The guard was transported to Medical City Plano with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation
A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) -- In Wilmington, two people are in custody in connection with a murder on Wednesday. Zaquan Blackwell of Chester was shot and killed.Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.Both were arrested without incident.
'What a great win for all of Tarrant County' after authorities stop potential mass shooting
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn praised law enforcement and the community after he credited both with preventing a potential mass shooting. "What a great win for all of Tarrant County, where the community and law enforcement came together and put a stop to a credible threat," Waybourn said.During a news conference Monday afternoon, Waybourn identified two 18-year-old men who were arrested Friday night and remain in the county jail because their bail has not been set yet.Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper each face three felony charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, a...
Police release surveillance video of West Philadelphia killing, calling it possible random attack
Authorities released surveillance video of the killing of a recent Temple graduate in West Philadelphia this week, saying it was a completely unprovoked and possibly random attack, and not an attempted robbery as previously thought.
Houston Teen Lured to Her Death by 3 Acquaintances
A Houston teenager found slain by the side of the road after vanishing following her work shift was killed by three acquaintances, police say. Emily Rodriguez-Avil, 16, was allegedly picked up after work by ex-boyfriend Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, before the trio shot her and left her body by the side of County Road 3550. Rodriguez-Avil was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 in neighboring Liberty County, still wearing her uniform from Niko Niko's, a Houston-area Greek restaurant. During a press conference on Friday, Houston authorities said the three confessed to the murder but offered different motives. Alvarez-Flores was initially arrested on Sept. 16 for attempting to alter or destroy a phone with evidence in it, before she ultimately admitted to her role in the murder, police said. It was her arrest that led investigators to the other two offenders. Authorities say they’re still examining the possibility of gang links to the case.Read it at Houston Chronicle
Texas Teenager With Shotgun Takes Down Two Home Invaders, One Escapes
The 17-year-old grabbed the gun after noticing three armed men were trying to break into his home, according to local law enforcement.
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
Pennsylvania police respond to 'mass causality event' after witnesses hear gunshots at theme park's Fall Fest
A heavy police presence has gathered at Kennywood Park, an amusement park located in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening after gunshots were reported in the area. The possible shooting has been classified as a "mass casualty incident." Pennsylvania police and emergency services vehicles from several agencies responded to the scene...
BET
LAPD Now Believe PnB Rock's Death May Have Been An Organized Hit
The latest update in the PnB Rock murder investigation has police on a different track. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department believes that PnB Rock’s death may not have been random after all. Sources divulged that the Philly native’s murder may have been a planned hit by an enemy.
Caught on camera: 12-year-old football player targeted by angry mom after tackling son
The parent's out-of-bounds behavior was caught on camera, and now, the youth league involved in the fracas is throwing the penalty flag.
8th Grade Student Arrested After Attacking Black School Teacher Who Took His Phone
A 14-year-old student in Texas has been arrested and charged with a felony after he attacked and dragged his teacher after she confiscated his mobile phone. According to Your Basin, the situation took place in Odessa, Texas and the eighth-grade student was recorded assaulting his teacher in front of the rest of his class. The incident reportedly took place on September 7.
Man shot 8 times in Ogontz double shooting, Philadelphia police say
PHILADLPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Ogontz. A car was riddled with bullet holes on the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue around 1:30 p.m.Police say a 30-year-old man was shot 8 times throughout his body and a 30-year old woman was shot once in the shoulder.Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
buzzfeednews.com
A 14-Year-Old Was Killed And Four Teens Were Injured In A Shooting After A High School Football Match
A 14-year-old boy was killed and four other teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a Philadelphia high school, police said. All five of the victims were on the Roxborough High School football team and were walking off the field after a scrimmage match with two other schools when the gunfire rang out.
