Julia Fox Opened Up About Being Neurodivergent And It's Super Refreshing
"It's been very difficult."
Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
‘Bones and All’ Helmer Luca Guadagnino Slams the ‘Silliness’ of Armie Hammer Insinuations
Luca Guadagnino couldn’t escape the Armie Hammer question at the Zurich Film Festival, where he was celebrated with the “A Tribute To…” award. “David Kajganich and Theresa Park, the writer and one of our producers, have been working on ‘Bones and All’ since the book was released. Many years ago, probably around the time when we were shooting ‘Call Me by Your Name’,” he said during his masterclass when asked about the recent “cannibal” scandal. “It was to be directed by my great colleague Antonio Campos, but he decided not to go for it. That’s when they gave me the script. Any...
Christina Ricci Calls This Cozy & Affordable Fall Sweater From Target the ‘Stuff of Knitwear Dreams’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Sweater season is officially here! Now, we’re looking to spruce up our fall closet, grabbing all the cozy fabrics and colorful picks. This year, fall isn’t just about the warm tones; we’re looking to add all the colors to our sweaters and pants. Now, knowing us, we’ll be spending the next few months scouring through the Target aisles, and now, thanks to Emmy-nominated actress Christina Ricci, we know exactly what we want from Target for the colder seasons ahead.
Strictly: Richie Anderson impresses Craig Revel Horwood with a ‘transformative’ quick step
Richie Anderson has wowed the judges with his quick step, even winning over the notoriously hard-to-impress Craig Revel Horwood.Strictly Come Dancing returned on Saturday (1 October) for its second batch of live performances, with Richie taking to the dance floor again with his professional partner Giovanni Pernice.The duo appeared on stage wearing matching sequin tuxedo jackets, with canes in their hands for a rambunctious dance to Barry Manilow’s “Dancin’ Fool”.The dance earned the pair huge praise from the judges, even Horwood – who is known to be particularly critical in his feedback. After giving some pointers on Ritchie’s cartwheel...
