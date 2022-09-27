Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian destroys homes in North Fort Myers, uproots trees in Cape Coral
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Thursday morning daylight revealed the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Lee County where the Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday in Cayo Costa. The 140 mph winds crumbled mobile homes along Twin Brooks Road, near Bayshore Road, in North Fort Myers. The walls of several collapsed.
News4Jax.com
Fort Myers: A scene of devastation & heartbreak
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s wind, rain and storm surge has caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, left millions without power and flattened businesses. Now, people who live there are assessing the damage, and preparing to rebuild what Ian destroyed. News4JAX anchor and reporter Vic...
mynews13.com
Sanibel Island causeway bridge ripped apart by Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, knocking out power and destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the gulf, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian devastates SW Florida: Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt, governor says
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, leaving behind a damaged power infrastructure in two counties, turning streets into rivers and damaging two bridges, including the Sanibel Causeway. Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update Thursday morning, saying the electric grid for Lee and Charlotte counties will likely need...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers residents begin to survey damage
Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Southwest Florida as it roared through as a Category 4 storm.
WZVN-TV
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage
About 45 minutes south of Port Charlotte is Fort Myers, Fla., where Hurricane Ian hit hard. Eighteen-year-old Bobby Pratt lived in Fort Myers his entire life until he went away to college. But once his classes were canceled, he decided to go back home to ride out the storm with his parents. And he joins me now from his parents' house in Fort Myers. Hi, Bobby.
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘First time I’ve ever lost everything.’ Florida Gulf coast residents in shock at historic devastation left in Hurricane Ian’s wake
One by one, armed with handfuls of belongings or cellphones and cameras, residents of cities along Florida’s Gulf coast returned to their homes on Thursday to survey the damage. Some of the first signs of the historic destruction left by Hurricane Ian were evident on Interstate-75 near Golden Gate, about 40 miles south of Fort Myers Thursday morning as at least 50 Florida Fish and Wildlife ...
travelweekly.com
Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media
With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
AdWeek
WINK in Fort Myers Flooded, Takes Power Hit
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fort Myers CBS station WINK was knocked off the air and flooded by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. The station said power went...
Stay Safe, Florida! 155 MPH Hurricane Ian Completely Swallows The State’s Southwest Coast Including Fort Myers
S#!t has officially hit the fan in Florida and if you were one of those people who thought they were built to “wait it out” we can assure you that you are not. Hurricane Ian hit land as a category 4 storm and it is currently wreaking havoc on the state of Florida, specifically, the southwest coast where cities like Plies hometown of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and Marco Island. The weather is so violent that it led NBC’s Ali Velshi to issue this morbid warning, “You cannot survive if you try and drive in this kind of weather.” Again, you ain’t built like that. Just look at this…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian
Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
Widespread damage confirmed as Ian recovery begins
Daylight will reveal the true impact of Hurricane Ian's wrath as local and state relief teams move in on Southwest Florida.
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
Video: Pool roof ripped off by Hurricane Ian
Videos taken in Cape Coral continually showed the destructive power of Hurricane Ian as it came ashore on Florida's west Coast.
Emergency curfews in place across SWFL
Several emergency curfews are in effect due to Hurricane Ian for several areas in Southwest Florida Wednesday night.
Hurricane Ian: Watch Storm Surge Rush Through First Floor of a Naples Condo Building
As Hurricane Ian’s destruction intensifies, a video shows a storm surge rushing through the first floor of a Naples, Florida condo building. WFLA’s Josh Benson took to Twitter to share the video of Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in the city’s area. “Storm surge crushing the bottom floor of a condo in Naples,” he tweeted. Insane power.”
Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
Comments / 0