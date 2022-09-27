S#!t has officially hit the fan in Florida and if you were one of those people who thought they were built to “wait it out” we can assure you that you are not. Hurricane Ian hit land as a category 4 storm and it is currently wreaking havoc on the state of Florida, specifically, the southwest coast where cities like Plies hometown of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and Marco Island. The weather is so violent that it led NBC’s Ali Velshi to issue this morbid warning, “You cannot survive if you try and drive in this kind of weather.” Again, you ain’t built like that. Just look at this…

