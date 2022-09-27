ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Fort Myers: A scene of devastation & heartbreak

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s wind, rain and storm surge has caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, left millions without power and flattened businesses. Now, people who live there are assessing the damage, and preparing to rebuild what Ian destroyed. News4JAX anchor and reporter Vic...
FORT MYERS, FL
mynews13.com

Sanibel Island causeway bridge ripped apart by Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, knocking out power and destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the gulf, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300...
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
WZVN-TV

Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Connecticut Public

Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage

About 45 minutes south of Port Charlotte is Fort Myers, Fla., where Hurricane Ian hit hard. Eighteen-year-old Bobby Pratt lived in Fort Myers his entire life until he went away to college. But once his classes were canceled, he decided to go back home to ride out the storm with his parents. And he joins me now from his parents' house in Fort Myers. Hi, Bobby.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Beach Bar#Parade#Localevent#Roar#San Carlos#American#Junkanoo
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘First time I’ve ever lost everything.’ Florida Gulf coast residents in shock at historic devastation left in Hurricane Ian’s wake

One by one, armed with handfuls of belongings or cellphones and cameras, residents of cities along Florida’s Gulf coast returned to their homes on Thursday to survey the damage. Some of the first signs of the historic destruction left by Hurricane Ian were evident on Interstate-75 near Golden Gate, about 40 miles south of Fort Myers Thursday morning as at least 50 Florida Fish and Wildlife ...
FORT MYERS, FL
travelweekly.com

Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media

With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
SANIBEL, FL
AdWeek

WINK in Fort Myers Flooded, Takes Power Hit

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fort Myers CBS station WINK was knocked off the air and flooded by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. The station said power went...
FORT MYERS, FL
Bossip

Stay Safe, Florida! 155 MPH Hurricane Ian Completely Swallows The State’s Southwest Coast Including Fort Myers

S#!t has officially hit the fan in Florida and if you were one of those people who thought they were built to “wait it out” we can assure you that you are not. Hurricane Ian hit land as a category 4 storm and it is currently wreaking havoc on the state of Florida, specifically, the southwest coast where cities like Plies hometown of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and Marco Island. The weather is so violent that it led NBC’s Ali Velshi to issue this morbid warning, “You cannot survive if you try and drive in this kind of weather.” Again, you ain’t built like that. Just look at this…
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian

Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
SANIBEL, FL
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy