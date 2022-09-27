ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

Watch: Wounded City - a Look at Crime in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Rising crime in New Orleans has taken the lives of mothers, fathers, children, and grandchildren. Violent carjackings have surged, leaving people looking over their shoulders while pumping gas or grocery shopping. But New Orleans has seen this same pattern in the past. In the 90's, the...
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Crime and Cantrell will hurt the city’s bottom line

Like many New Orleanians, I’ve been inundated with national and international news reports about New Orleans’ crime and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s missteps. This week’s piece in the New York Post is only one of many recent examples. With New Orleans’ designation as “Murder Capital of the U.S.” and the lack of progress being made in reversing that trend, I expect those stories to become more frequent.
iheart.com

NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
WWL-TV

Suspect at-large in St. John homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man, shot killed on I-10 East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead on I-10 East near the US 90 Business/Slidell exit. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area around 7:57 p.m. When they arrived they found a vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate with gunshot damage.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Marrero business owner arrested for insurance fraud

Jefferson Parish – In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man killed in traffic fatality near Chef Menteur Hwy

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that left one man dead near the Read Blvd West area. Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road. Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
uptownmessenger.com

73-year-old driver shot to death on Pontchartrain Expressway

A 73-year-old man was killed Friday evening (Sept. 30) in a drive-by shooting on the Pontchartrain Expressway, the New Orleans Police Department reported. In response to reports of gunfire, NOPD Sixth District officers arrived at about 8 p.m. to Interstate 10 East near the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. They found a vehicle on the shoulder with visible bullet damage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

