msn.com
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem Has Way Too Many Damn Rats Thanks To Extra Console Ratpower
Rats were a defining feature of A Plague Tale: Innocence when it first came out in 2019, a physical embodiment of the Plague that was sweeping through Europe and a swarm that had to be avoided at all costs. For the upcoming sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, developer Asobo Studio has revealed how it has used current-gen console and PC power to push the limits on its unique rat technology, dialing up the number of rodents to a disgustingly impressive new level.
Every game delay announced so far in 2022
Keep track of every major video game delay in 2022
daystech.org
Review – Red Matter 2
The Meta Quest 2 thus far has confirmed to be a implausible standalone system, offering an reasonably priced but highly effective introduction to the world of VR. There are some nice video games right here like Resident Evil 4 VR and the wonderful (however sadly scaled again) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, but it surely’s lacking a real killer app that may push VR to the following stage. Whilst Red Matter 2 isn’t fairly this app, it’s probably the greatest on the market.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card – (removed at request). Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Polygon
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight lands this November
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the upcoming ninth expansion for the long-running fantasy MMORPG, is set to be released in late November. In a blog posted on the official World of Warcraft website, Blizzard Entertainment detailed that the expansion will introduce the Dragon Isles, a new environment and the ancestral home of the Dragon Aspects, a new playable race known as the Dracthyr, and a new Dracthyr-exclusive player class known as the Evoker.
cryptopotato.com
SEGA to Launch Blockchain Card Game on L2 Oasys Network
Japanese gaming and entertainment giant SEGA is venturing further into blockchain gaming with a new offering on the layer-2 blockchain network Oasys. A SEGA licensed digital collectible card game, being developed and operated by Japanese blockchain game developer double jump.tokyo, is expected to be released on the Oasys HOME verse L2 network.
packagingoftheworld.com
Fire In The Hole: The Plunderin’ Pirate Game
In early 2021, Dave and Julian of McMiller entertainment set out to create a category-busting tabletop party game that would offer everything from strategy to dexterity. When they approached Jim Kennelly about packaging design, the general concept and gameplay were in place, but they needed help bringing the visual identity to life.
The Cyberpunk Netflix show is taking over the 2077 mod scene
Edgerunners has proven to be quite a boon for CD Projekt's RPG.
Gamespot
Skull & Bones Delayed Yet Again, This Time To 2023
Ubisoft has delayed Skull & Bones once more. Rather than launching in November, just a day before God of War: Ragnarok, it will now release on March 9, 2023, the company announced today. "While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further...
dotesports.com
Another version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released on Switch and fans are fine with it
The Bethesda gods have blessed Nintendo Switch players with the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle. The Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a bunch of new content, giving Switch users three official DLCs:. Dawnguard. Hearthfire. Dragonborn. This edition of the game celebrates the historical 10-year milestone of...
ComicBook
Official World of Warcraft Lich King Frostmourne Sword Replica Lays Waste To Your Wallet
Blizzard is celebrating the launch of the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion with an epic 1:1 scale replica of Frostmourne, the cursed two-handed longsword wielded by Arthas Menethil. There are other Frostmourne replicas out there, but Blizzard went all out with the first officially licensed version, and it has a price tag to match.
CNET
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
ComicBook
Leaked Xbox Controller Officially Revealed
Xbox revealed another new controller colorway this week featuring another vibrant pattern of colors, but it's not the first time that we've seen this device. The controller in question is the Mineral Camo Xbox controller, the same one which was spotted online not long ago whenever an image showing it off went up online. Now that it's out for real, however, Xbox owners can go ahead and pre-order it if they're in favor of the new look.
PS5 and Xbox Series X next-gen features are being pushed by rats... no seriously
A Plague Tale: Requiem will feature 300,000 rats on-screen at one time
Choose a free game when you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED from Argos
The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the handheld that you can buy, in our opinion - and if you’re interested in making the upgrade with a new free game included, then Argos has the deal for you. From now until 27 January 2023, anyone who purchases a new console will be able to throw in one of seven games absolutely free, and some of the titles on offer really are worth your time.Whether you’re looking for a classic JRPG, life simulator or even one of the latest Pokémon titles, gamers will have plenty to choose from to...
techaiapp.com
PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot
PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for October 2022 have been announced. These games will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On October 4, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed, side-scrolling superhero fighter Injustice 2, and the smash-hit FPS Superhot. These titles can be added to your PS games library until October 31, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has just been announced – here’s where you can pre-order it
After numerous delays and speculation, Nintendo has finally confirmed the release date and name of the sequel to the best game on the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to be released next spring after an extended gameplay trailer was shown at the most recent Nintendo Direct, which shared more details about its new open world. Not much else is known about this latest adventure, but where Breath of the Wild took hero Link across its vast open fields, Tears of the Kingdom looks set to take new heights in...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream True to the Game 3 Free Online
Best sites to watch True to the Game 3 - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch True to the Game 3 online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for True to the Game 3 on this page.
