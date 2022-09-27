Read full article on original website
Marva Hicks, Actress in Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ and ‘Motown,’ Dies at 66
The performer was known for recurring roles on 'Star Trek: Voyager' and 'Sister, Sister,' in addition to a singing career. Marva Hicks, a singer and actress known for Broadway roles in The Lion King and Motown: The Musical and for television credits that included Star Trek: Voyager, has died. She was 66.
Common will make his Broadway debut this fall in 'Between Riverside and Crazy'
Few people know that 50-year-old American rapper Common is actually a very well-rounded artist. After snagging an Oscar, an Emmy and a few Grammys, Common is now one step closer to earning EGOT status—having achieved at least one of each of the most prestigious awards that define show business.
Musical Kinky Boots is back in the more intimate space of Stage 42
The musical Kinky Boots, as famous for its stilettos as its score, is back. The show is now being performed in the off-Broadway theatre, Stage 42.
Q & A: Peter Mark Reflects on his Career & New Project ‘Opera Voice and Body Work’
When he was 12-years-old, Peter Mark received a recording of “Aida” starring Renata Tebaldi. He was hooked. One year later, he got what he called “the chance of a lifetime.” He got to sing at the Old Met and was able to witness a number of singers from the golden age that would be major influences for the rest of his life. Among them? Renata Tebaldi, of course. But you can add Jussi Bjoerling, Mario del Monaco, Leonie Rysanek, and Birgit Nilsson to that list, among many others.
‘The Piano Lesson’, ‘Leopoldstadt’ Lead Broadway Newcomers At Box Office; ‘Phantom’ Rebounds
The Piano Lesson led the pack of Broadway’s recent arrivals at the box office last week, with the August Wilson revival starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks grossing $795,306 for its first seven performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Coming in a close second, in terms of gross receipts, was Leopoldstadt, the Tom Stoppard play previewing at the Longacre, taking $753,157 for seven performances. The newcomers added to Broadway’s overall tally of $26,367,421 for the week ending Sept. 25, a jump of about 6% from the previous week. Attendance was up the same percentage, to 214,085, reflecting a...
More Than 80 Superstars Join Let Me Help, Inc “Children of the World” Benefit Concert on October 1, 2022 in a Global Stream
Join Fenix360 and the “Let Me Help, Inc” foundation on October 1, 2022 for charity partners, “Creative Visions”, “Chords2Cure.TV”, “Share & Care Foundation”, “Kids of Ukraine” and “Rock N Roll For Children” as they celebrate a rockstar benefit in support of “The Children of The World”, a Globally Live-streamed Concert. The concert featuring some of the biggest legends and icons of the music and entertainment industry. The concert is presented by FENIX360 and WOW TV and will be hosted by influencer and philanthropist, John “SohoJohnny” Pasquale. Don’t miss this 6 hour (6pm-12am EST) extravaganza.
Turns Out Condoms Played a Significant Role in Concert Visual History
When it comes to the aesthetics of rock (and rock-adjacent) concerts, I find that I prefer one of two very different options. If it’s just the band on stage, that’s usually fine by me; if there’s going to be lighting, I’d much rather see something all-encompassing than something that feels entirely generic. The work of the Joshua Light Show comes to mind here; the same could be said of the monumental visuals that accompanied Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner and Nico Muhly’s Planetarium when it was performed live.
