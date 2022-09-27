ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Grim news as Lee County officials provide update on Hurricane Ian

It was a grim assessment late Wednesday. The impacts of Hurricane Ian undoubtedly caused extensive infrastructure damage, likely deaths, sparked some looting, and resulted in the activation of a county-wide curfew as of 6 p.m. "Our community has been, in some respects, decimated," Roger DesJarlais, the Lee County manager, said...
Lee County Sheriff Update on 911

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida this afternoon. As the weather worsens in Lee County, we highly encourage you to stay indoors and off the roads. The risk of high winds, low visibility, and downed trees and powerlines exists. If you have an emergency, you should...
Lee County ordered evacuations

Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
Manatee, Charlotte counties lock down shelters as Hurricane Ian nears landfall

Manatee County is locking down its shelters. For anyone not already checked into a shelter, officials say they should shelter in place in their own home. The decision to lock down the shelter came around 11 a.m. when Hurricane Ian was located 50 miles south of Punta Gorda. The storm is expected to make landfall in Charlotte County within hours. It’s now moving at 9 miles per hour, with sustained wind speeds of 155 miles per hour. That makes it a powerful Category 4 hurricane.
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
Lee County enacts curfew as Ian passes; 911 system still operational

Lee County has issued a curfew as Ian passes through Southwest Florida. Curfew hours will begin at 6 p.m. and stay in place until further notice. Lee County continues receiving and tracking 911 calls and engaging with callers. The calls are being categorized and prioritized so first responders can act as soon as the hurricane passes, the county said.
Collier County prepares ahead of Hurricane Ian

Collier County Emergency Management provided its protective strategy in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s effects on Southwest Florida. Being on the right-paralleling quadrant of the storm is what makes storm surge a main concern. “Our focus is continuing to be on storm surge and localized flooding, not so much winds,”...
Fort Myers: A scene of devastation & heartbreak

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s wind, rain and storm surge has caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, left millions without power and flattened businesses. Now, people who live there are assessing the damage, and preparing to rebuild what Ian destroyed. News4JAX anchor and reporter Vic...
Shelter in place ordered for Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian moves ashore

FORT MYERS — A shelter-in-place order is currently in place for the Fort Myers area, according to Lee County Public Safety. The order comes as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onto Sanibel and Captiva islands about noon Wednesday. Public Safety says it is important to stay indoors until it...
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
