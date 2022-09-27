Read full article on original website
fox4now.com
Boil notice, school closures, curfew in place in Lee County following Hurricane Ian
People in Lee County are being instructed to boil water. The Bail Water Notice was issued after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. The School District of Lee County announced it will be closed until next week. In addition, a curfew is in effect through 6...
usf.edu
Grim news as Lee County officials provide update on Hurricane Ian
It was a grim assessment late Wednesday. The impacts of Hurricane Ian undoubtedly caused extensive infrastructure damage, likely deaths, sparked some looting, and resulted in the activation of a county-wide curfew as of 6 p.m. "Our community has been, in some respects, decimated," Roger DesJarlais, the Lee County manager, said...
Fort Myers residents begin to survey damage
Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Southwest Florida as it roared through as a Category 4 storm.
Lee County Sheriff Update on 911
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida this afternoon. As the weather worsens in Lee County, we highly encourage you to stay indoors and off the roads. The risk of high winds, low visibility, and downed trees and powerlines exists. If you have an emergency, you should...
Miami New Times
Lee County Skipped Evacuation of Jail Located in Evacuation Zone UPDATED
Update published 9:35 a.m. 9/29/2022: Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno released a statement claiming that inmates at the downtown Fort Myers jail are safe. He says that "in an abundance of caution, inmates were relocated within the main jail to a higher floor." More than two million Floridians were told...
Resources for help in your area
Resources are available for people who are struggling after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.
Latest on shelters and evacuations in Lee County
It is time to shelter in place now that Hurricane Ian is very near to the Lee County coast. It is no longer safe to be on the bridges and roads.
Lee County ordered evacuations
Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
floridapolitics.com
Manatee, Charlotte counties lock down shelters as Hurricane Ian nears landfall
Manatee County is locking down its shelters. For anyone not already checked into a shelter, officials say they should shelter in place in their own home. The decision to lock down the shelter came around 11 a.m. when Hurricane Ian was located 50 miles south of Punta Gorda. The storm is expected to make landfall in Charlotte County within hours. It’s now moving at 9 miles per hour, with sustained wind speeds of 155 miles per hour. That makes it a powerful Category 4 hurricane.
Lee County has declared a local State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian
Mandatory evacuations will be for all of Zone A, all of Zone B, and for partials areas of Zone C. Around 2:00 pm, Lee County extended the evacuation to portions of Zone C. This order covered Zone C in North Cape and in North Fort Myers. Sanibel Island mayor Holly....
Lee County announces evacuation of Zone A, Zone B, and parts of Zone C
Lee County update on Hurricane Ian on Tuesday afternoon expected to discuss evacuations and shelters.
WZVN-TV
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
Hurricane shelters in Lee County: Location, and addresses for all 19
The Lee County government will operate shelters if needed depending on the path of a hurricane and its intensity. These are the locations and addresses of the 19 Lee County Emergency Public Shelters. CAPE CORAL. 1. Island Coast High School. 2125 DeNavarra Pkwy. ESTERO. 2. Estero Recreation Center. 9200 Corkscrew...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County enacts curfew as Ian passes; 911 system still operational
Lee County has issued a curfew as Ian passes through Southwest Florida. Curfew hours will begin at 6 p.m. and stay in place until further notice. Lee County continues receiving and tracking 911 calls and engaging with callers. The calls are being categorized and prioritized so first responders can act as soon as the hurricane passes, the county said.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County prepares ahead of Hurricane Ian
Collier County Emergency Management provided its protective strategy in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s effects on Southwest Florida. Being on the right-paralleling quadrant of the storm is what makes storm surge a main concern. “Our focus is continuing to be on storm surge and localized flooding, not so much winds,”...
News4Jax.com
Fort Myers: A scene of devastation & heartbreak
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s wind, rain and storm surge has caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, left millions without power and flattened businesses. Now, people who live there are assessing the damage, and preparing to rebuild what Ian destroyed. News4JAX anchor and reporter Vic...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Shelter in place ordered for Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian moves ashore
FORT MYERS — A shelter-in-place order is currently in place for the Fort Myers area, according to Lee County Public Safety. The order comes as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onto Sanibel and Captiva islands about noon Wednesday. Public Safety says it is important to stay indoors until it...
Sand still available, but limited, at some locations in Lee County
Most of the sand that we saw at locations has been depleted. But at Fort Myers Beach City Hall, they have fresh sand that was just dropped off this morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island under State of Emergency, issues mandatory evacuation
Marco Island has issued a mandatory evacuation order due to Ian. There is a predicted storm surge of 6 to 9 feet which means conditions warrant an evacuation. “Now is the time for residents to leave the Island,” Marco Island said in a news release. A state of emergency...
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
