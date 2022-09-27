Read full article on original website
WZVN-TV
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian destroys homes in North Fort Myers, uproots trees in Cape Coral
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Thursday morning daylight revealed the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Lee County where the Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday in Cayo Costa. The 140 mph winds crumbled mobile homes along Twin Brooks Road, near Bayshore Road, in North Fort Myers. The walls of several collapsed.
News4Jax.com
Fort Myers: A scene of devastation & heartbreak
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s wind, rain and storm surge has caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, left millions without power and flattened businesses. Now, people who live there are assessing the damage, and preparing to rebuild what Ian destroyed. News4JAX anchor and reporter Vic...
fox13news.com
Assessing Hurricane Ian's damage in Fort Myers area
Sanibel Causeway was split and parts of it swept away into the Gulf. Boats ended up in between damaged homes and Matlacha along with Pine Island are also seeing devastating damage. Gov. DeSantis said parts of the electric grid may need be repaired.
Fort Myers residents begin to survey damage
Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Southwest Florida as it roared through as a Category 4 storm.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian devastates SW Florida: Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt, governor says
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, leaving behind a damaged power infrastructure in two counties, turning streets into rivers and damaging two bridges, including the Sanibel Causeway. Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update Thursday morning, saying the electric grid for Lee and Charlotte counties will likely need...
WEAR
DeSantis: Fatalities in Lee County unconfirmed; Search and rescue efforts underway
LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Search and rescue efforts are underway Thursday morning in Lee County following Hurricane Ian. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno initially told "Good Morning America" Thursday morning that deaths in the area could possibly be in the hundreds. He added thousands of people are waiting to be...
Devastation in Lee County
This morning Sheriff Carmine Marceno took a tour of Lee County to begin assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. We are devastated. Our hearts go out to every resident who is impacted. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is mobile and will stop at nothing to help our residents.
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage
About 45 minutes south of Port Charlotte is Fort Myers, Fla., where Hurricane Ian hit hard. Eighteen-year-old Bobby Pratt lived in Fort Myers his entire life until he went away to college. But once his classes were canceled, he decided to go back home to ride out the storm with his parents. And he joins me now from his parents' house in Fort Myers. Hi, Bobby.
Lee County Sheriff command unit Floating down Ft Myers Beach
Lee County Sheriff’s command unit parked at Margaritaville on Ft Myers Beach has washed down Estero Blvd until it hit a Palm Tree.
Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
AdWeek
WINK in Fort Myers Flooded, Takes Power Hit
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fort Myers CBS station WINK was knocked off the air and flooded by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. The station said power went...
Lee County has issued a curfew
Lee County has issued a curfew as Ian passes through Southwest Florida. Curfew hours will begin at 6 p.m. and stay in place until further notice. Lee County continues receiving and tracking 911 calls and engaging with callers. The calls are being categorized and prioritized so first responders can act as soon as the hurricane passes, the county said.
Stay Safe, Florida! 155 MPH Hurricane Ian Completely Swallows The State’s Southwest Coast Including Fort Myers
S#!t has officially hit the fan in Florida and if you were one of those people who thought they were built to “wait it out” we can assure you that you are not. Hurricane Ian hit land as a category 4 storm and it is currently wreaking havoc on the state of Florida, specifically, the southwest coast where cities like Plies hometown of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and Marco Island. The weather is so violent that it led NBC’s Ali Velshi to issue this morbid warning, “You cannot survive if you try and drive in this kind of weather.” Again, you ain’t built like that. Just look at this…
WINKNEWS.com
Collier deputies in call triage mode; roads impassable on Marco Island
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it is not holding back but it’s in “call triage mode.”. Meaning, they are rescuing people who are in life-threatening situations. “We are getting a significant number of calls of people trapped by water in their homes,” the sheriff’s office said....
Curfew in effect for Naples and Collier County
Naples and Collier County will be in place from 6 p.m. tonight (9/29) to 6 a.m. tomorrow (9/30). Collier County says there is good reason behind this curfew.
floridapolitics.com
Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida
The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
Sand still available, but limited, at some locations in Lee County
Most of the sand that we saw at locations has been depleted. But at Fort Myers Beach City Hall, they have fresh sand that was just dropped off this morning.
unusualplaces.org
Fort Myers, FL—A Lush Hideaway for Students
Florida has always been among the top places for students’ getaways. Sunny, full of beautiful beaches, and vibrant, this state welcomes young people for the best vacation of their lives. But, while cities like Miami, Orlando, Naples, and Jacksonville might be the most common destinations, there is one place that is lesser known but no worse.
