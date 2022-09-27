ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WZVN-TV

Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
LEE COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Fort Myers: A scene of devastation & heartbreak

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s wind, rain and storm surge has caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, left millions without power and flattened businesses. Now, people who live there are assessing the damage, and preparing to rebuild what Ian destroyed. News4JAX anchor and reporter Vic...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Assessing Hurricane Ian's damage in Fort Myers area

Sanibel Causeway was split and parts of it swept away into the Gulf. Boats ended up in between damaged homes and Matlacha along with Pine Island are also seeing devastating damage. Gov. DeSantis said parts of the electric grid may need be repaired.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Government
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Devastation in Lee County

This morning Sheriff Carmine Marceno took a tour of Lee County to begin assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. We are devastated. Our hearts go out to every resident who is impacted. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is mobile and will stop at nothing to help our residents.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Mobile Homes#Emergency Shelters#County Government#National Hurricane Center#Edison Avenue Fort Myers#Fl
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Connecticut Public

Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage

About 45 minutes south of Port Charlotte is Fort Myers, Fla., where Hurricane Ian hit hard. Eighteen-year-old Bobby Pratt lived in Fort Myers his entire life until he went away to college. But once his classes were canceled, he decided to go back home to ride out the storm with his parents. And he joins me now from his parents' house in Fort Myers. Hi, Bobby.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
AdWeek

WINK in Fort Myers Flooded, Takes Power Hit

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fort Myers CBS station WINK was knocked off the air and flooded by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. The station said power went...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County has issued a curfew

Lee County has issued a curfew as Ian passes through Southwest Florida. Curfew hours will begin at 6 p.m. and stay in place until further notice. Lee County continues receiving and tracking 911 calls and engaging with callers. The calls are being categorized and prioritized so first responders can act as soon as the hurricane passes, the county said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Bossip

Stay Safe, Florida! 155 MPH Hurricane Ian Completely Swallows The State’s Southwest Coast Including Fort Myers

S#!t has officially hit the fan in Florida and if you were one of those people who thought they were built to “wait it out” we can assure you that you are not. Hurricane Ian hit land as a category 4 storm and it is currently wreaking havoc on the state of Florida, specifically, the southwest coast where cities like Plies hometown of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and Marco Island. The weather is so violent that it led NBC’s Ali Velshi to issue this morbid warning, “You cannot survive if you try and drive in this kind of weather.” Again, you ain’t built like that. Just look at this…
FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida

The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
unusualplaces.org

Fort Myers, FL—A Lush Hideaway for Students

Florida has always been among the top places for students’ getaways. Sunny, full of beautiful beaches, and vibrant, this state welcomes young people for the best vacation of their lives. But, while cities like Miami, Orlando, Naples, and Jacksonville might be the most common destinations, there is one place that is lesser known but no worse.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy