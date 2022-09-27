ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon

In our work-from-anywhere world, Turks and Caicos hopes to lure new residents to its white-sand shores. One of the latest developments in the works is the 31-acre South Bank Resort and Marina, a community of private neighborhoods united by a range of high-end amenities and experiences. It is located on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, the tourism hub of the island, and is home to Turks’ first-ever man-made lagoon. One of its neighborhoods, Arc at South Bank, is now launching sales for its 17 residences. This six-story, low-density residential tower, designed by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, will house 17 luxury...
travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
brides.com

A Scenic Micro Wedding on the Amalfi Coast

When Keith Lindsey Jr. met his work colleague Rosa in the summer of 2009, little did he know that he would get down on one knee and propose to her a decade later. Though the two were just friends during their shared time at General Motors, they went on their first date in 2013, when Rosa was in law school. They roamed around the Detroit Institute of Arts, grabbed lunch in Corktown Detroit, and the rest, as they say, was history.
vinlove.net

Unique boat room in the West

Room boat – a unique accommodation product that has just appeared in Ho Chi Minh City. Can Tho attracts tourists by the novelty and boldness of the Southern river region. Taking advantage of the garden space, with orchards, green canals, and fresh air of the Southwest region, Ms. Huynh Thi Bich Tuyen (living in Can Tho City) built a resort. uniquely Western.
oceanhomemag.com

Amanyara Resort Provides a Restorative Retreat in the Turks and Caicos

The fragrant steam from my banana leaf fish wafted off the plate in front of me as I basked in the sultry humidity of the warm evening. I looked up at the stars, and I could hear the waves lapping the shore just out of sight. Had I really woken up earlier that day on a cold, cloudy autumn morning in Boston?
travelawaits.com

Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
drifttravel.com

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views

Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
