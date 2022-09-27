Thanks to a late goal from a senior, the Adna girls soccer team took home a victory on the road against Hoquiam, 1-0, Thursday. The Pirates (6-1, 2-0 C2BL) were deadlocked with the Grizzlies through most of the game, but senior Destiny Roller scored off a cross from Ava Humphrey in the 70th minute to give the Pirates the win.

HOQUIAM, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO