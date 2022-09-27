Read full article on original website
Related
Dwyer football forces 6 turnovers, rallies to beat Glades Central in resumed game
PALM BEACH GARDENS – In a game continued from last Friday’s postponement, the Dwyer defense shut down Glades Central on Monday, rallying for the 21-18 victory. When lightning strikes once, it often strikes again. Such was the case last Friday, as the storm system pushed east, bringing with...
Chronicle
Pirates Shut Out Ocosta on the Road
Behind another dominant possession effort, the Adna girls soccer team defeated Ocosta on the beach, 4-0, Wednesday evening. The Pirates outshot the Wildcats, 16-2, and though started off a bit slow after the road trip, found their groove midway through the first half. Destiny Roller got the scoring action started...
Chronicle
Pirates Squeak Past Grizzlies
Thanks to a late goal from a senior, the Adna girls soccer team took home a victory on the road against Hoquiam, 1-0, Thursday. The Pirates (6-1, 2-0 C2BL) were deadlocked with the Grizzlies through most of the game, but senior Destiny Roller scored off a cross from Ava Humphrey in the 70th minute to give the Pirates the win.
themustangmoon.com
Friday Pep Rally
History being made, memories being crafted all on a Friday afternoon at school. Athletic Director Matt Thede was leading the gymnasium in unison to start the Mount Vernon theme song. Everyone on their feet waiting for the games to begin. Every grade from first to 12th with smiles attended the...
