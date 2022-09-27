Read full article on original website
Why Your Company Should Invest in Workplace Safety Tech
As Industry 4.0 brings AI and robotics to the production floor, businesses are investing in technology to protect workers from new dangers. The most obvious and important reason for investing in these innovative workplace safety solutions is, of course, the wellbeing of employees. You care deeply about the people who make up your workforce and want to ensure they can carry out their work with minimal risk.
How Manufacturers Can Engage & Attract Top Talent
With factory jobs booming, manufacturers must overcome the difficulties in hiring skilled workers amid today’s low unemployment rate. The labor market has experienced a seismic shift in the last two years. Supply chain disruptions, global economy shifts, rising inflation, and evolving preferences in the workplace have impacted many industries that need qualified workers, such as manufacturing.
Blue Whale EV Partners with Xeal as Certified Reseller
Blue Whale EV will offer Xeal’s EV chargers featuring ultra-reliable, decentralized communication software for maximum uptime. SAVAGE, MD – Blue Whale EV, an innovative end-to-end advisory and service organization to the EV charging community, announces its partnership as a certified reseller with Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry. Through this partnership, Blue Whale EV will extend the capacity of the EV charging startup by providing sales, installation, and maintenance for prospective and existing customers. This will enable Xeal’s teams to focus on expanding production and continuing to develop cutting-edge technology.
JAGGAER Wins Software Tender with Dr. Oetker
Dr. Oetker, one of Europe’s leading food producers, selected JAGGAER to help accelerate the digitalization of its procurement processes. The company will replace its current legacy software with the JAGGAER ONE source-to-pay suite, which will make an important contribution to the company’s future success. Dr. Oetker’s initial focus will be on implementing JAGGAER’s sourcing software. The company plans to introduce JAGGAER’s supplier management and eProcurement modules in November.
Makersite Announces Partnership With Autodesk
Makersite plug-in adds data-driven, multi-criteria environmental impact insights to Fusion 360. (STUTTGART, GERMANY)—Makersite, a world leader in bringing sustainability and cost insights into the early stage design process for the world’s leading brands, today announced partnering with Autodesk, the leader in product design software. The new partnership combines Makersite’s environmental impact and cost data with Autodesk Fusion 360’s product design data.
Teledyne FLIR Debuts Extech RH600 Dew Point Meter
Accurately measure and log dew point data to improve manufacturing quality and performance. GOLETA, Calif. ― Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced the Extech RH600 Dew Point Meter for accurate and fast dew point temperature measurement primarily positioned to prevent problems associated with water vapor in compressed air systems.
Private Wireless is the Key to Business Resilience
After two years of widespread disruption, how can enterprises build robust processes that do not break in the face of global incidents?. All indications are that the globalization pendulum is swinging in the direction where industries are looking for ways to shorten supply lines with nearshoring and onshoring, thus gaining greater control and improving resilience across their operations to better navigate and thrive in these turbulent times.
Tackling Emissions: Identification & Reduction Are Key
As the stakes of climate change intensify, we need technologies that can help industries limit GHG today and achieve carbon neutrality. By Adrian Fielding, General Manager, Emissions Control and Reduction, Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, methane is 25 times as effective as carbon dioxide...
Manufacturing Industry Claims £1.5bn in R&D Tax Credit
HMRC today released their R&D tax credits statistics for the year 20/21 – here are the key points for the manufacturing industry. Year-on-year increase in manufacturing claims of 3%. The manufacturing industry made the second highest number of research and development (R&D) tax credits claims for the year 20/21,...
Supporting The Rise of Electric Vehicles Locally
With the rise in EV popularity, charging stations are in high demand. This article discusses why EV charging stations are worth the cost. Electric vehicles are rising in popularity. As of 2021, there have been 11.3 million EVs sold globally. EV and hybrid vehicle sales are projected to increase to 38% by 2025. This would be an over 300% increase from 2019! The sales increase could be a result of many things, but price decreases and functionality are some of the main reasons people are opting for EVs over gas-powered vehicles. EVs are also the perfect vehicle for conscious consumers wanting to make a positive impact on sustainability.
