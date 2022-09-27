ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
themustangmoon.com

Students Enjoy Homecoming Dress Up Days

Homecoming week is finally here and the students were excited for a week full of dress up, games, and don’t forget – the dance. Each day this week students dressed up as something different, Monday was P.J. day, Tuesday was Adam Sandler day, Wednesday was Decades day, Thursday was Minions day, and Friday was Spirit day.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy