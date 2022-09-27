Read full article on original website
themustangmoon.com
Students Enjoy Homecoming Dress Up Days
Homecoming week is finally here and the students were excited for a week full of dress up, games, and don’t forget – the dance. Each day this week students dressed up as something different, Monday was P.J. day, Tuesday was Adam Sandler day, Wednesday was Decades day, Thursday was Minions day, and Friday was Spirit day.
