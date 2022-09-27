ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild

The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
Pauma Valley, CA
City
Pala, CA
City
Escondido, CA
City
Valley Center, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Oceanside man dies after two-vehicle collision on VC Road

On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a 67-year-old man from Oceanside was driving a red Hyundai Tucson in the westbound lane of Valley Center Road, east of Vesper Road. For reasons still under investigation, the 67 year-old-man veered across the eastbound lane and collided with the guard rail and partially collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck.
OCEANSIDE, CA
onscene.tv

Pursuit Termination Ends in Arrest | San Diego

09.28.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers responded to a possible burglary call on Adrian St in the Pt. Loma area. Officers found a car being towed and a BMW parked next to it. Officers ran the plates and both vehicles had stolen tags on the rear...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson
mynewsla.com

Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee

A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild

Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
AZFamily

Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
BONSALL, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Oceanside’s Carte Blanche restaurant to close, citing pandemic and family health issues

OCEANSIDE — Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar, a family-owned French-inspired Mexican restaurant that opened two months before the pandemic arrived in March 2020, will soon close. Owned by the Ross Family of All Family Hospitality, Carte Blanche will shut its doors sometime this fall. The final closing date is pending negotiations with a new restaurant lessee, which has been described as another restaurant group.
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy