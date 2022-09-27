Read full article on original website
Woman seriously injured in Carlsbad e-bike crash
A 61-year-old woman riding an electric bike in Carlsbad was hospitalized Wednesday after officers found her on the ground suffering from serious injuries, authorities said.
Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild
The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
We welcome a new month this weekend! Check out our list of things to do this weekend across San Diego County.
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
Valley Roadrunner
Oceanside man dies after two-vehicle collision on VC Road
On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a 67-year-old man from Oceanside was driving a red Hyundai Tucson in the westbound lane of Valley Center Road, east of Vesper Road. For reasons still under investigation, the 67 year-old-man veered across the eastbound lane and collided with the guard rail and partially collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck.
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach.
Witnesses Sought in Serious Injury Bicycle Collision on Ponto Drive North of Breakwater Road ‘Carlsbad’
CARLSBAD, Calif. – On September 28, at 5:25 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department responded to a report of a bicyclist down near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Breakwater Road. Officers and the Carlsbad Fire Department responded and located an unconscious 61-year-old female electric bike cyclist on...
Pursuit Termination Ends in Arrest | San Diego
09.28.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers responded to a possible burglary call on Adrian St in the Pt. Loma area. Officers found a car being towed and a BMW parked next to it. Officers ran the plates and both vehicles had stolen tags on the rear...
Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee
A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
Family Looks Back at More Than a Century in Oceanside and Reflects on Rich History of ‘Eastside'
The City of Oceanside is known for celebrating its birthday on July 3rd and then the country's birthday on July 4th. While Oceanside was incorporated in 1888, its history dates back years further and was founded by Andrew Jackson Myers, who settled in the San Luis Rey valley in the late 1870s.
Driver killed after car hits guard rail, pickup truck in Valley Center
A driver died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in northern San Diego County, authorities said.
Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild
Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
Tierrasanta residents return home, gas line secured
Two dozen homes in Tierrasanta were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a gas line break, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Trolley riders possibly exposed to active tuberculosis case
A passenger who rode the trolley was reported to have an active case of tuberculosis, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced.
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead
A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
$10K reward offered for information about Escondido cold-case slaying
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a teenage boy dead in northern San Diego County more than two decades ago.
Oceanside’s Carte Blanche restaurant to close, citing pandemic and family health issues
OCEANSIDE — Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar, a family-owned French-inspired Mexican restaurant that opened two months before the pandemic arrived in March 2020, will soon close. Owned by the Ross Family of All Family Hospitality, Carte Blanche will shut its doors sometime this fall. The final closing date is pending negotiations with a new restaurant lessee, which has been described as another restaurant group.
