Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida
The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
Essential information for SWFL residents as Hurricane Ian approaches
Here is a list of all the cancellations, closures, evacuations, and shelters in effect due to weather conditions. This list will be updated as information becomes available. All courts in the 20th Circuit will be closed through Thursday, September 29. This includes Lee County, Collier County, Charlotte County, Hendry County, and Glades County.
Hurricane Ian updates: Collier, Lee county (Florida) schools postpone football games ahead of storm
NAPLES, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has yet to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, but the storm already has wiped out some sporting events. The public school districts in Collier and Lee counties announced Monday night they are postponing their high school football games this week. In some ...
Evacuations begin in Southwest Florida as Ian approaches
Tuesday morning sees Southwest Florida met with drizzle and breezy conditions as the 'calm before the storm' begins to end.
Hurricane shelters in Lee County: Location, and addresses for all 19
The Lee County government will operate shelters if needed depending on the path of a hurricane and its intensity. These are the locations and addresses of the 19 Lee County Emergency Public Shelters. CAPE CORAL. 1. Island Coast High School. 2125 DeNavarra Pkwy. ESTERO. 2. Estero Recreation Center. 9200 Corkscrew...
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Lee Co., Charlotte Co., Naples under curfew following widespread flooding, looting
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa. Lee County, where Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m., was the latest Southwest Florida community to announce a curfew. One will go into effect at 6 p.m., today, Wednesday, Sept. 28. The decision in part came because of looting already reported in...
Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in
Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
Curfew in effect for Naples and Collier County
Naples and Collier County will be in place from 6 p.m. tonight (9/29) to 6 a.m. tomorrow (9/30). Collier County says there is good reason behind this curfew.
Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
Emergency curfews in place across SWFL
Several emergency curfews are in effect due to Hurricane Ian for several areas in Southwest Florida Wednesday night.
Lee County planning to keep bridges from Fort Myers to Cape Coral open
It’s an answer not a lot of those living in Lee County knew- do Lee County’s bridges stay open during a hurricane threat?
Florida Hurricane Ian Watches, Warning, And School Closure Update
This afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane this evening and continues to rapidly intensify ahead of its impact
‘This is a much different storm:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis warns against Hurricane Ian impacts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis held multiple news conferences Tuesday to warn against the storm’s impacts. DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Major General James O. Eifert, who oversees operations of the Florida National Guard.
Lee County ordered evacuations
Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
Hurricane Ian expected to cause heavy damage in the Tampa Bay area
Hurricane Ian is expected to ravage Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 hurricane bringing heavy rainfall and winds of between 111 to 129 mph Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. In-person and online classes at the University of Florida have been canceled Wednesday through Friday, according to...
Hurricane Ian expected to bring ‘life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane, according to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center. Model data released Tuesday afternoon showed the hurricane’s track shift further eastward, which put Sarasota and Charlotte County in the more direct line of impact.
Seven years later, Bobby Jones Golf Club is visibly taking shape
When golf course architect Richard Mandell first toured the Bobby Jones Golf Club complex while preparing to bid on its restoration, he was accompanied by his son, Thomas, who was in seventh grade at the time. To put into perspective how much time has passed since that first visit, as...
Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path. A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been...
