ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida

The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Essential information for SWFL residents as Hurricane Ian approaches

Here is a list of all the cancellations, closures, evacuations, and shelters in effect due to weather conditions. This list will be updated as information becomes available. All courts in the 20th Circuit will be closed through Thursday, September 29. This includes Lee County, Collier County, Charlotte County, Hendry County, and Glades County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
North Fort Myers, FL
Sports
City
O'brien, FL
Lee County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Cape Coral, FL
Sports
Lee County, FL
Sports
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
North Fort Myers, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Society
North Fort Myers, FL
Society
County
Lee County, FL
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in

Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Equipment#American Football#Charity#Oasis High School#Dunbar High School#Riverdale High School
click orlando

‘This is a much different storm:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis warns against Hurricane Ian impacts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis held multiple news conferences Tuesday to warn against the storm’s impacts. DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Major General James O. Eifert, who oversees operations of the Florida National Guard.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County ordered evacuations

Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
wuft.org

Hurricane Ian expected to cause heavy damage in the Tampa Bay area

Hurricane Ian is expected to ravage Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 hurricane bringing heavy rainfall and winds of between 111 to 129 mph Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. In-person and online classes at the University of Florida have been canceled Wednesday through Friday, according to...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Seven years later, Bobby Jones Golf Club is visibly taking shape

When golf course architect Richard Mandell first toured the Bobby Jones Golf Club complex while preparing to bid on its restoration, he was accompanied by his son, Thomas, who was in seventh grade at the time. To put into perspective how much time has passed since that first visit, as...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy