Manatee County is locking down its shelters. For anyone not already checked into a shelter, officials say they should shelter in place in their own home. The decision to lock down the shelter came around 11 a.m. when Hurricane Ian was located 50 miles south of Punta Gorda. The storm is expected to make landfall in Charlotte County within hours. It’s now moving at 9 miles per hour, with sustained wind speeds of 155 miles per hour. That makes it a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO