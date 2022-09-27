ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
coastalbreezenews.com

City Declares State of Emergency as Ian Approaches

On Monday, as Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen just south of Cuba, the Marco Island City Council held a Special Session to declare a State of Emergency. That action enables the city to seek reimbursement for expenses relating to the impending emergency and access state or federal aid, which may be required to activate the city’s local disaster plan.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County prepares ahead of Hurricane Ian

Collier County Emergency Management provided its protective strategy in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s effects on Southwest Florida. Being on the right-paralleling quadrant of the storm is what makes storm surge a main concern. “Our focus is continuing to be on storm surge and localized flooding, not so much winds,”...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Manatee, Charlotte counties lock down shelters as Hurricane Ian nears landfall

Manatee County is locking down its shelters. For anyone not already checked into a shelter, officials say they should shelter in place in their own home. The decision to lock down the shelter came around 11 a.m. when Hurricane Ian was located 50 miles south of Punta Gorda. The storm is expected to make landfall in Charlotte County within hours. It’s now moving at 9 miles per hour, with sustained wind speeds of 155 miles per hour. That makes it a powerful Category 4 hurricane.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Emergency Preparedness#Hurricanes#Hurricane Warning#Hurricane Ian#Cape Coral Fire
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County ordered evacuations

Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FP&L works to restore power as outages grow statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Ian treks across Florida, more power outages are being reported. That number is over 400,000 in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions allow. By 6 p.m., Wednesday, more than 232,670 customers were without...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian

Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
SANIBEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy