fox4now.com
Boil notice, school closures, curfew in place in Lee County following Hurricane Ian
People in Lee County are being instructed to boil water. The Bail Water Notice was issued after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. The School District of Lee County announced it will be closed until next week. In addition, a curfew is in effect through 6...
Bay News 9
Trees down, lights out and storm surge all part of Ian's punch to Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Ian left a path of destruction in the Charlotte County area, including Punta Gorda, where as much as 7 feet of storm surge washed ashore Thursday near the gulf. The hurricane’s eye made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated...
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island under State of Emergency, issues mandatory evacuation
Marco Island has issued a mandatory evacuation order due to Ian. There is a predicted storm surge of 6 to 9 feet which means conditions warrant an evacuation. “Now is the time for residents to leave the Island,” Marco Island said in a news release. A state of emergency...
Resources for help in your area
Resources are available for people who are struggling after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.
coastalbreezenews.com
City Declares State of Emergency as Ian Approaches
On Monday, as Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen just south of Cuba, the Marco Island City Council held a Special Session to declare a State of Emergency. That action enables the city to seek reimbursement for expenses relating to the impending emergency and access state or federal aid, which may be required to activate the city’s local disaster plan.
Lee County has declared a local State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian
Mandatory evacuations will be for all of Zone A, all of Zone B, and for partials areas of Zone C. Around 2:00 pm, Lee County extended the evacuation to portions of Zone C. This order covered Zone C in North Cape and in North Fort Myers. Sanibel Island mayor Holly....
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County prepares ahead of Hurricane Ian
Collier County Emergency Management provided its protective strategy in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s effects on Southwest Florida. Being on the right-paralleling quadrant of the storm is what makes storm surge a main concern. “Our focus is continuing to be on storm surge and localized flooding, not so much winds,”...
floridapolitics.com
Manatee, Charlotte counties lock down shelters as Hurricane Ian nears landfall
Manatee County is locking down its shelters. For anyone not already checked into a shelter, officials say they should shelter in place in their own home. The decision to lock down the shelter came around 11 a.m. when Hurricane Ian was located 50 miles south of Punta Gorda. The storm is expected to make landfall in Charlotte County within hours. It’s now moving at 9 miles per hour, with sustained wind speeds of 155 miles per hour. That makes it a powerful Category 4 hurricane.
Lee County ordered evacuations
Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
Charlotte County issues evacuation orders Zone A - Red areas
Charlotte County officials issued evacuation orders for Zone A - Red areas during Monday's press conference.
Charlotte County preparing for Hurricane Ian, issues evacuation orders
Charlotte County officials will be available to discuss county preparations and answer questions as they prepare for Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
FP&L works to restore power as outages grow statewide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Ian treks across Florida, more power outages are being reported. That number is over 400,000 in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions allow. By 6 p.m., Wednesday, more than 232,670 customers were without...
NBC 2
Insurance companies requiring homeowners to put up hurricane shutters as Ian approaches SWFL
Many homeowners have opted not to put up their hurricane shutters as Ian inches ever closer to Southwest Florida. However, many people have been forced to get new insurance companies and may not realize their insurance policy requires shutters to be installed during an impending hurricane. Not doing so could...
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian
Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
Curfew in effect for Naples and Collier County
Naples and Collier County will be in place from 6 p.m. tonight (9/29) to 6 a.m. tomorrow (9/30). Collier County says there is good reason behind this curfew.
Storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Charlotte Harbor
The National Weather Service has issued a storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor.
Miami New Times
Lee County Skipped Evacuation of Jail Located in Evacuation Zone UPDATED
Update published 9:35 a.m. 9/29/2022: Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno released a statement claiming that inmates at the downtown Fort Myers jail are safe. He says that "in an abundance of caution, inmates were relocated within the main jail to a higher floor." More than two million Floridians were told...
Hurricane shelters in Lee County: Location, and addresses for all 19
The Lee County government will operate shelters if needed depending on the path of a hurricane and its intensity. These are the locations and addresses of the 19 Lee County Emergency Public Shelters. CAPE CORAL. 1. Island Coast High School. 2125 DeNavarra Pkwy. ESTERO. 2. Estero Recreation Center. 9200 Corkscrew...
