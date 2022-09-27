ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Lake City Reporter

HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (4:30 p.m., Thursday): County closes shelters

HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (4:30 p.m., Thursday):. The storm shelters in Columbia County are now closed. The county opened emergency shelters Wednesday evening at Pinemout Elementary School, Fort White High School and Winfield Community Center to provide secure areas for both residents and evacuees from Hurricane Ian. But with little impact...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Hundreds lose power here from hurricane

While millions lost power across the state from Hurricane Ian, few here felt the storm’s wrath. By late Thursday morning, Clay Electric Cooperative had nearly 1,100 consumers without power in Columbia County, while Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative had just 213 outages total in its coverage area. With the storm...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, opens shelters

'Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return.'. When it comes to storm surge, few places in Nassau County are as susceptible as Fernandina Beach along the Amelia River, and those mainland areas on the west side of the Amelia. With 3 to 5 feet of storm surge predicted for Northeast Florida with Hurricane Ian, Nassau County officials are going with an abundance of caution and ordering the evacuation of those areas.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Evacuations in some Clay County areas 'highly recommended'

Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida. Clay County issues evacuations beginning at noon Wednesday for Zones A, B, C.National Hurricane Center. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward issued evacuation orders beginning at noon on Wednesday for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the county effective at 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is anticipated to make landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday morning in the Southwest Florida area. Columbia County is...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
VERO BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency

School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Lake City Reporter

DeSantis stops by Lake City to thank linemen

‘Millions’ to lose power from storm; local impact minimal. The soon-to-be best friends of millions of Floridians received a show of appreciation Wednesday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Florida Power & Light processing site at the Florida…
FLORIDA STATE

