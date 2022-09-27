Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County
Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
Lake City Reporter
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (4:30 p.m., Thursday): County closes shelters
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (4:30 p.m., Thursday):. The storm shelters in Columbia County are now closed. The county opened emergency shelters Wednesday evening at Pinemout Elementary School, Fort White High School and Winfield Community Center to provide secure areas for both residents and evacuees from Hurricane Ian. But with little impact...
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
Lake City Reporter
Hundreds lose power here from hurricane
While millions lost power across the state from Hurricane Ian, few here felt the storm’s wrath. By late Thursday morning, Clay Electric Cooperative had nearly 1,100 consumers without power in Columbia County, while Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative had just 213 outages total in its coverage area. With the storm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, opens shelters
'Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return.'. When it comes to storm surge, few places in Nassau County are as susceptible as Fernandina Beach along the Amelia River, and those mainland areas on the west side of the Amelia. With 3 to 5 feet of storm surge predicted for Northeast Florida with Hurricane Ian, Nassau County officials are going with an abundance of caution and ordering the evacuation of those areas.
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
Evacuations in some Clay County areas 'highly recommended'
Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida. Clay County issues evacuations beginning at noon Wednesday for Zones A, B, C.National Hurricane Center. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward issued evacuation orders beginning at noon on Wednesday for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical Storm Ian: Governor DeSantis meets with linemen in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Lake City Wednesday morning to meet with linemen at the Florida Power and Light processing site. He thanked the hard-working men and women for their work and commitment to power restoration. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “It’s in...
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian.Photo via National Hurricane Center. Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.
News4Jax.com
Columbia County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the county effective at 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is anticipated to make landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday morning in the Southwest Florida area. Columbia County is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
FPL processing thousands of out of state crews in Lake City in-route to Hurricane Ian
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The thousands of trucks on the way to Southwest Florida to help in the recovery effort once Hurricane Ian makes landfall must stop at one location before they continue. Florida Power and Light set up their processing site for out of state power-line crews at...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT
A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
Nassau County issues evacuation order in response to Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County issued an evacuation order for Zones A and D in response to Hurricane Ian, Wednesday morning. The evacuation order is as of 8:00 a.m. Check the map below for evacuation zones in the county. It is unknown at this time when residents will be...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
floridapolitics.com
As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency
School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
Lake City Reporter
DeSantis stops by Lake City to thank linemen
‘Millions’ to lose power from storm; local impact minimal. The soon-to-be best friends of millions of Floridians received a show of appreciation Wednesday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Florida Power & Light processing site at the Florida…
Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Green Cove Springs, Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County and City of Green Cove Springs officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The following information was provided by Clay County:. The Emergency...
News4Jax.com
‘It could possibly be a hybrid of Irma’: Duval County to declare state of emergency, close schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency for Duval County and the activation of the Emergency Operations Center, effective at noon Wednesday, as Category 3 Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida. Curry made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. A state of emergency...
Comments / 0