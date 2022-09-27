Read full article on original website
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
KCET
5 Can't-Miss Riverside Art and Culture Destinations
The city of Riverside in California's Inland Empire is plenty historic, with its long legacy of orange groves and its "Gold Rush" of the citrus sort. But when it was founded by John North and a group of East Coast-ers in 1870, it was to further education and culture. Most...
The Friday Flyer
Car Show tomorrow
Canyon Lake classic car enthusiasts will be anxiously awaiting Saturday morning to arrive. Before the sun rises, vendors, staff and food booths will be setting up for the 16th Annual Canyon Lake Car Show. More than 200 participants will have their classic cars parked and ready for display by 9:00 a.m. when the car show officially begins.
iecn.com
Colton Woman’s Club is bringing back its eclectic Holiday Craft Fair
Holiday shopping in the City of Colton will officially begin on Saturday, October 8th, from 9 AM to 2 PM, as the woman’s club is hosting its annual Holiday Craft Fair. Attendees can expect to find spooky treats, one-of-a-kind holiday decor, handmade gifts, and more; all encompassing Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
visitpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Halloween Happenings
Looking for something to do and a great getaway this Halloween? Look no further than Palm Springs! From a festive street party to scary underground dinner, there’s something for everyone in this spooky city. And what’s more, the weather is perfect for a Halloween getaway – sunny and warm during the day, cool and crisp at night. So pack your bags and head to Palm Springs for a goulash fun time.
KPBS
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Palm Springs - Hour 1
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series. Journey back to Palm Springs...
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
viewpointsonline.org
Riverside saint put to rest
A safe space lost a champion. A jam-packed group of more than 200 dressed like they were either at Studio 54 or their Sunday best gathered to celebrate the life of the longtime owner of the Menagerie, an LGBTQIA2+ bar in downtown Riverside on Sept. 24. David St. Pierre, owner...
highlandernews.org
Campus cope: best thrift stores around campus
With the popularization of thrifting via TikTok, many people may find themselves wondering where are the best places to shop second hand near campus? Here is a list of some of the nicest, band for your buck thrift stores around UCR. Goodwill – 6086 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92508.
NBC News
Comedian Cheech Marin donates hundreds of Chicano works to art museum
Beloved comedian Cheech Marin donated what’s believed to be the largest private Chicano art collection in the world to a new museum in Riverside, California. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz spoke with Cheech on the collection that reflects a community’s heritage.Sept. 27, 2022.
Neighbors helping neighbors: Backstreet Restaurant in Riverside starts pay-it-forward project
A family-owned restaurant in Riverside has built up a lot of traditions over its half-century of service. But the new owner of Backstreet Restaurant has added another tradition to help customers and neighbors -- paying it forward.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs
“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
foxla.com
Chino Hills parents say school ambassadors are pushing a political agenda
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A student presentation during a second period English class has angered some parents at Chino Hills High School, with some even heading to the school to pull their kids out of class. What began with a presentation from student leaders, called Ambassadors, about voting rights, seemingly...
Fontana Herald News
Walmart will be holding event in Fontana to hire dozens of drivers
Walmart will be hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 67 CDL-A drivers in San Bernardino County, with an upcoming event being held in Fontana. While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000.
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
foxla.com
Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
z1077fm.com
Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail amongst 11 newspapers sold to International Media Group
The Hi-Desert Star, the Desert Trail, and nine other newspapers, owned by Brehm Communications, Inc has been sold to Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. Publisher Cindy Melland told Z107.7 that the sale includes an arrangement for her and the current staff to remain in their current roles. Brehm’s printing facility, which is inside their Yucca Valley office and handles the printing for several of the company’s papers, was also included in the sale.
Moreno Valley, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
iebusinessdaily.com
Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant
A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
