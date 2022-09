ENTERPRISE, Utah-Kyron Bracken had scoring runs of 34 and 3 yards and returned an interception 20 yards for another score as Enterprise celebrated a successful Homecoming with a 35-7 win over North Sevier in the battle of the Wolves Thursday. Aiden Dougherty added touchdown runs of 10 and 36 yards...

ENTERPRISE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO