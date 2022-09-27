ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
lastwordonsports.com

Jose Mourinho Returns to San Siro for Huge Serie A Clash

Lovers of club football will be glad to know that this international break is drawing to a close, with the next one will for the Qatar World Cup. Attentions can now shift back to the domestic front and Serie A will be back with a bang. Inter Milan welcomes AS Roma to San Siro as Jose Mourinho returns to his former stomping ground.
SB Nation

Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report

Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
Yardbarker

Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Daily Mail

William Saliba 'is in no rush to sign a new Arsenal contract' with the France international said to 'hold all the cards' after his sublime start to the campaign

William Saliba is in no rush to sign a new Arsenal deal despite his revelatory start to life in the first team at the north London club. The France international, 21, has been in imperious form so far for Mikel Arteta's side this season, forming a solid partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the centre of the Arsenal back line.
ESPN

Clauss a cut above as Marseille take Ligue 1 lead

Jonathan Clauss shone as Marseille started a marathon run of games with a convincing 3-0 win at Angers to move top of the Ligue 1 standings on Friday. Playing the first of 11 matches in 55 days, OM benefited from French international wing back Clauss' neat performance to gear up for a potentially decisive Champions League game against Sporting on Tuesday.
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Arsenal target

Juventus wants to add new men to their midfield and their latest target is Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian is running down his contract at the English club and remains reluctant to extend it. He was the subject of serious interest from Arsenal in the last transfer window,...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Yardbarker

Chelsea Star Shares Emotional Response to Playing in Paris Again

On Tuesday, it marked the return of former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva to the Parc des Princes. The Brazil national team was playing an international friendly against Tunisia. Furthermore, Silva was partnered alongside Marquinhos, so it was a walk down memory lane for the Chelsea defender, who left the...
Yardbarker

Juventus looking to rival Manchester United for transfer of midfielder

Juventus are looking to rival Manchester United for the signing of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. Tielemans’ contract at Leicester City is set to expire at the end of the season. After failing to secure a move in the summer, Tielemans could join a European club on a pre-contract agreement in the January transfer window.
