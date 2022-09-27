Read full article on original website
Related
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Nice - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Nice
Yardbarker
Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Ligue 1 Home Fixture vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain is set to return to action on Ligue 1 matchday nine with a home fixture against OGC Nice. PSG comes into this fixture with a few minor injury concerns. For one, midfielder Marco Verratti was not included in the squad list for the contest due to a calf injury.
BBC
Transfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups
The Premier League returns after almost a month for Chelsea, so here are the predicted lineups for tomorrow's clash with Crystal Palace.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
lastwordonsports.com
Jose Mourinho Returns to San Siro for Huge Serie A Clash
Lovers of club football will be glad to know that this international break is drawing to a close, with the next one will for the Qatar World Cup. Attentions can now shift back to the domestic front and Serie A will be back with a bang. Inter Milan welcomes AS Roma to San Siro as Jose Mourinho returns to his former stomping ground.
Chelsea report: Blues to enter three-way fight for Inter defender Milan Skriniar
Chelsea will take on PSG and Real Madrid for the centre-back's signature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report
Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
Yardbarker
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
William Saliba 'is in no rush to sign a new Arsenal contract' with the France international said to 'hold all the cards' after his sublime start to the campaign
William Saliba is in no rush to sign a new Arsenal deal despite his revelatory start to life in the first team at the north London club. The France international, 21, has been in imperious form so far for Mikel Arteta's side this season, forming a solid partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the centre of the Arsenal back line.
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Juventus want January deal for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve want January deal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Clauss a cut above as Marseille take Ligue 1 lead
Jonathan Clauss shone as Marseille started a marathon run of games with a convincing 3-0 win at Angers to move top of the Ligue 1 standings on Friday. Playing the first of 11 matches in 55 days, OM benefited from French international wing back Clauss' neat performance to gear up for a potentially decisive Champions League game against Sporting on Tuesday.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Arsenal target
Juventus wants to add new men to their midfield and their latest target is Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian is running down his contract at the English club and remains reluctant to extend it. He was the subject of serious interest from Arsenal in the last transfer window,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester City, PSG Star Can Rival Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Debate, Ex-Player Says
The careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are coming to an end in the next few years. A former Paris Saint-Germain player explained why Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé could take their spots as the game’s best players. In an interview with Goal, Mohamed Sissoko stated that...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Yardbarker
Chelsea Star Shares Emotional Response to Playing in Paris Again
On Tuesday, it marked the return of former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva to the Parc des Princes. The Brazil national team was playing an international friendly against Tunisia. Furthermore, Silva was partnered alongside Marquinhos, so it was a walk down memory lane for the Chelsea defender, who left the...
Yardbarker
Former Manchester United And Arsenal Man Makes Manchester Derby Prediction
After fixture cancellations and an international break, it has felt like an eternity since domestic football has been played but the Premier League is finally back this weekend and all eyes will be on the Manchester derby. While Manchester City head into this game the favourites (as they do in...
Yardbarker
Juventus looking to rival Manchester United for transfer of midfielder
Juventus are looking to rival Manchester United for the signing of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. Tielemans’ contract at Leicester City is set to expire at the end of the season. After failing to secure a move in the summer, Tielemans could join a European club on a pre-contract agreement in the January transfer window.
Man Utd boosted in Endrick transfer chase as Brazil wonderkid’s agent denies he is on way to Real Madrid or Barcelona
MANCHESTER UNITED target Endrick is not joining Real Madrid or Barcelona any time soon. That is according to the Palmeiras wonderkid's agent Frederico Pena, who slammed Spanish outlets claiming Real and Barca are moving in to sign the 16-year-old hotshot. Pena confirmed there are many clubs keeping tabs on the...
Comments / 0