Soccer

Yvon Mvogo
Terem Moffi
Daily Mail

Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling

It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
lastwordonsports.com

Jose Mourinho Returns to San Siro for Huge Serie A Clash

Lovers of club football will be glad to know that this international break is drawing to a close, with the next one will for the Qatar World Cup. Attentions can now shift back to the domestic front and Serie A will be back with a bang. Inter Milan welcomes AS Roma to San Siro as Jose Mourinho returns to his former stomping ground.
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
France
Nigeria
Soccer
Switzerland
Sports
SB Nation

Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report

Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
SB Nation

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

September turns to October and in a way, it feels like we’re starting the season anew, after two weeks of international break following two weekends of royal mourning. There’s even a new head coach in place, with massive changes still going on behind the scenes at the club, while everyone’s gearing up for six weeks of wall-to-wall football before we break again, for six weeks of the 2022 World Cup.
ESPN

Christopher Nkunku in Chelsea medical checks as club eye €60m move - sources

Chelsea have attempted to secure an advantage in the race to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig by arranging for the striker to undergo medical tests ahead of a proposed move, sources have told ESPN. Nkunku, 24, has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and...
