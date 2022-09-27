Read full article on original website
Man City predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United
Corner Picks: Best bets, predictions, odds for Arsenal vs. Tottenham, Manchester Derby, Inter Milan vs. Roma
While soccer has been on an international break -- because what the sport needs during a crazy, congested schedule with the World Cup looming is Nations League matches -- the last few weeks, Corner Picks was on its own brief hiatus. I recently moved, which was planned and had been...
Report: The Leadership Role Ramos Played During the Early Season Penalty Drama Between Neymar, Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-2 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 play in August was filled with plenty of drama. For one, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe had a disagreement during the opening half of the contest over just who would take the second penalty kick of the match. In the end, Neymar wound up taking the attempt and scored with ease.
Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Ligue 1 Home Fixture vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain is set to return to action on Ligue 1 matchday nine with a home fixture against OGC Nice. PSG comes into this fixture with a few minor injury concerns. For one, midfielder Marco Verratti was not included in the squad list for the contest due to a calf injury.
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Georgina Rodriguez
The man, the myth, the legend! Arguably the most well-known name in soccer today, Cristiano Ronaldo has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world. Born on February 5, 1985, in Portugal, the football star plays professionally for Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as the Portuguese national team, as captain. Ronaldo has […]
Transfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Chelsea report: Blues to enter three-way fight for Inter defender Milan Skriniar
Chelsea will take on PSG and Real Madrid for the centre-back's signature.
Jose Mourinho Returns to San Siro for Huge Serie A Clash
Lovers of club football will be glad to know that this international break is drawing to a close, with the next one will for the Qatar World Cup. Attentions can now shift back to the domestic front and Serie A will be back with a bang. Inter Milan welcomes AS Roma to San Siro as Jose Mourinho returns to his former stomping ground.
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report
Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Watch: Manchester City, PSG Star Can Rival Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Debate, Ex-Player Says
The careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are coming to an end in the next few years. A former Paris Saint-Germain player explained why Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé could take their spots as the game’s best players. In an interview with Goal, Mohamed Sissoko stated that...
Transfer Talk: Juventus want January deal for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve want January deal...
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
September turns to October and in a way, it feels like we’re starting the season anew, after two weeks of international break following two weekends of royal mourning. There’s even a new head coach in place, with massive changes still going on behind the scenes at the club, while everyone’s gearing up for six weeks of wall-to-wall football before we break again, for six weeks of the 2022 World Cup.
Tottenham are set to be without two star players against Arsenal in what is a ‘huge blow’ for Conte
Tottenham have suffered a major blow with the hamstring injury of Dejan Kulusevski ahead of Saturday’s North London derby. During the international break, the Swede started both games as his country faced Serbia and Slovenia. He played the entire 90 minutes in both games, but he has returned to...
Christopher Nkunku in Chelsea medical checks as club eye €60m move - sources
Chelsea have attempted to secure an advantage in the race to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig by arranging for the striker to undergo medical tests ahead of a proposed move, sources have told ESPN. Nkunku, 24, has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and...
What Happened The Last Time Chelsea Played Crystal Palace
Chelsea is set to take on Crystal Palace tomorrow in the return of Premier League football, here is what happened the last time the two sides met.
