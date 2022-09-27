Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Cleveland Guardians (87-68) welcome the Kansas City Royals (63-92) at Progressive Field on Friday. The starting pitchers are Brady Singer and Zach Plesac. As a team, the Kansas City Royals are putting up 4.0 runs per game, which has them sitting at 24th in the league. They have a total of 612 runs while holding a team OBP of .308. The Royals have accrued 240 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 131 balls out of the park. They have 588 RBI's as well as 1,272 base knocks this year, while their batting average is .245. Kansas City has a slugging percentage of .381 and have been called out on strikes 1,231 times, while being walked on 445 occasions.
Doc's Sports Service
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction, 10/1/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Pittsburgh (+245) St. Louis (-295) Busch Stadium is the site where the St. Louis Cardinals (90-66) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97) on Saturday. The line on this contest has the Pirates at +245 while the Cardinals are sitting at -295. The total is set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start are Luis Ortiz and Jordan Montgomery.
Girls Soccer: Prep B Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Prep B seeds have been finalized and Rutgers Prep is the top seed in the bracket. The first round games will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6, and the semifinal round will played on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26. 1-Rutgers Prep. 2-Newark Academy.
Jackson caps WCup career with bronze, Australia beats Canada
Lauren Jackson capped her storied international basketball career with another bronze medal and scored 30 points to lead Australia to a 95-65 win over Canada in the third-place game at the women's World Cup
Mid-Penn boys and girls soccer stars for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in soccer Thursday. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive:
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.
Scorebook Live
Elk City avenges last season's 4A semifinal loss to Clinton with hard-fought 14-12 win
By Collin Wieder ELK CITY - It was sloppy, physical, penalty-filled, chippy and at times ugly, but the Class 4A No. 9 ranked Elk City football team finally got the win it searched for since its bid at a state title came up short in the semifinals last year. The Elks knocked off I-40 rival ...
