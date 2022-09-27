The Cleveland Guardians (87-68) welcome the Kansas City Royals (63-92) at Progressive Field on Friday. The starting pitchers are Brady Singer and Zach Plesac. As a team, the Kansas City Royals are putting up 4.0 runs per game, which has them sitting at 24th in the league. They have a total of 612 runs while holding a team OBP of .308. The Royals have accrued 240 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 131 balls out of the park. They have 588 RBI's as well as 1,272 base knocks this year, while their batting average is .245. Kansas City has a slugging percentage of .381 and have been called out on strikes 1,231 times, while being walked on 445 occasions.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO