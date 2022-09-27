ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

The Cleveland Guardians (87-68) welcome the Kansas City Royals (63-92) at Progressive Field on Friday. The starting pitchers are Brady Singer and Zach Plesac. As a team, the Kansas City Royals are putting up 4.0 runs per game, which has them sitting at 24th in the league. They have a total of 612 runs while holding a team OBP of .308. The Royals have accrued 240 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 131 balls out of the park. They have 588 RBI's as well as 1,272 base knocks this year, while their batting average is .245. Kansas City has a slugging percentage of .381 and have been called out on strikes 1,231 times, while being walked on 445 occasions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction, 10/1/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Pittsburgh (+245) St. Louis (-295) Busch Stadium is the site where the St. Louis Cardinals (90-66) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97) on Saturday. The line on this contest has the Pirates at +245 while the Cardinals are sitting at -295. The total is set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start are Luis Ortiz and Jordan Montgomery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
