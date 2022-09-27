ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Doubles Advance Past Opening Day

SAN DIEGO — The University of Colorado women's tennis team advanced both doubles teams and Aya El Sayed through to the next round here Thursday on the opening day of the San Diego Intercollegiate Championships. El Sayed, fresh off a consolation tournament victory at the Battle In The Bay...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Colorado Finishes Third At Golfweek Red Sky Classic

WOLCOTT, Colo. — The University of Colorado women's golf team finished in third place at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at 6-over-par, 870, as the 54-hole tournament at Red Sky Golf Club wrapped up on Wednesday. The Buffaloes had the toughest of their three rounds, shooting 7-over, 295, dropping...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffaloes In Two Tournaments This Weekend

BOULDER — The University of Colorado women's tennis team will send four athletes to the San Diego Intercollegiate Invitational starting this Thursday and the other four to the Jon Messick Invitational at CSU which begins on Friday. The four Buffaloes heading to the west coast are Antonia Balzert, Aya...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Looking to Reset in the Palouse

PULLMAN, Wash. — Head coach Danny Sanchez and the Colorado Buffaloes will be six days removed from the controversy of last Friday's match against Arizona State when they take the field against No. 15 Washington State on Thursday (8 p.m. MT/Pac-12 Networks). In a single-match week, the Buffs dropped...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Basketball
Boulder, CO
College Basketball
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado College Basketball
City
Boulder, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Run Game Looks To Get Legs Vs. Arizona

BOULDER — Much of the attention surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes' offense has recently focused on CU's change of quarterbacks. That's understandable. When CU head coach Karl Dorrell made the decision last week to go with true freshman Owen McCown, it meant the Buffs were starting their third different quarterback in four games.
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Arias Named Semifinalist For William V. Campbell Trophy

BOULDER—Senior Daniel Arias is one of 156 Semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, college football's premiere scholar-athlete award. The award is celebrating its 33rd season and recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy