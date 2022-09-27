Read full article on original website
KWTX
More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
Man accused of shooting at Arlington police is charged
Police were called because a man was firing shots in the parking lot of the Trinity Trace Apartments. When officers got there, the man climbed on top of a pick-up and took shots at the police.
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
blackchronicle.com
Collin County homeowner found tied up during burglary
MURPHY, Texas — Two individuals have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a house in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the aged homeowner, police mentioned. Police in Murphy mentioned officers responded round 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, close to the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious car driving across the neighborhood after which stopping behind a neighbor’s dwelling.
fox4news.com
Dallas police share photos of persons of interest in shooting death of 14-year-old
DALLAS - Dallas police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting that killed a 14-year-old in South Dallas over the weekend. 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered in a vacant lot at the corner of Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street early Sunday morning. ◀︎ ▶︎...
Arlington Police Department recruit officer dies after training exercise
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring. Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown."Our hearts are broken,"...
Tarrant County D.A. recommends Texas Seven member Randy Halprin get a new trial
One of the two surviving members of the cop-killing Texas Seven prison escapees may get a new trial. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will make the final decision.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Charged in Collin County Home Invasion
Two men are in custody Wednesday, accused of breaking into a Collin County home, tying the hands of the elderly woman who lived there and stealing her belongings, police say. A news release from the City of Murphy said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had parked behind a home in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
Armed man dies after shootout with officers, Dallas police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died following a shootout with Dallas officers Wednesday morning, police said.At 5:35 a.m. on Sept. 28, police responded to a call from the 10300 block of Shiloh Road about a man armed with a gun in the street.Police said that when officers arrived, they confronted the man and ordered him to drop the handgun. He allegedly began firing at them.The officers then returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died. It's not clear yet what led to the incident. The man's identity has not been publicly released.No officers were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.
KSAT 12
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the abdomen before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire family, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County,...
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on US 287
Authorities said the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials on US 287 on Friday has been identified.
KXII.com
Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A St. Jo man was sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving after an open plea with the Grayson Criminal County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday. They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Robert Whatley was arrested on August 13, 2021 with a blood alcohol...
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot
SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
Pedestrians killed by a car in Lewisville have now been identified
Two people killed by a car in Lewisville this week have now been identified. The pair was struck by a car while walking on Round Grove Road near Highway 121 on Tuesday.
Man drowns in Fort Worth pond
A man is dead from drowning in Fort Worth, but investigators still have many unanswered questions. It happened at the big pond between the Target and the Costco on Overton Ridge near I-20 and Bryant Irvin.
Man shot in Fort Worth after getting into argument with partner's ex-boyfriend
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Gunfire broke out in Fort Worth on Sunday after a man bringing his child back to his ex-girlfriend's house got into a fight with the woman's current boyfriend.Fort Worth police said that just after 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 25, officers responded to a home in the 4500 block of Pecos Street after reports of a shooting came in. When they arrived, police found a male victim who had been shot in the stomach. Officers learned that the incident started when the suspect brought his and his ex-girlfriend's child back to her house from a visitation. The victim, who is the woman's current boyfriend, and the suspect began arguing. The argument escalated to physical violence before both men pulled out guns and fired them. The woman's current boyfriend was hit in the stomach and the former boyfriend fled the scene.The woman's current boyfriend was taken to the hospital in stable condition.About 10 minutes later, a different hospital called Fort Worth police and told them a man had arrived in the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound in his left arm. Police believe this person might be the suspect, but are continuing to investigate.
Grapevine woman struck and killed in Southlake; Bedford toddler killed in rear-end crash
A Grapevine woman has been identified as the victim struck and killed by a car in Southlake over the weekend. Investigators say Patricia Cave was hit by a car on Highway 114. She had major injuries when found and died at Baylor Scott & White.
