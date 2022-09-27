“He was FORCED as a 170-” Chael Sonnen reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s announcement of resuming fighting at middleweight

Read full article on original website
Related
Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
Joe Rogan Says Brendan Schaub ‘Needs A Handler’ After Making A ‘Wrong’ UFC Conspiracy Theory
Joe Rogan believes Brendan Schaub should watch what he says. The former UFC fighter would cause quite a ruckus after he gave his thoughts on what went down at UFC 279. The main card of the pay-per-view would be quickly shuffled into three entirely new matchups after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his headliner against Nate Diaz. Diaz would instead draw Tony Ferguson, Chimaev would get Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez would throw down with Li Jingliang.
ESPN
Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm eyeing 2023 return to Octagon, puts Meisha Tate at top of potential opponents list
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is unlikely to fight again this year, but is eyeing a return in early 2023 -- and she has an ideal opponent in mind. Holm, 40, told ESPN she is recovering from a surgery she underwent following a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in May. She expects to resume full-speed training in about two months, and then resume her 135-pound UFC title chase. Despite a professional combat sports career that dates back to 2002, she believes she has a lot left.
msn.com
Moroz becomes first UFC fighter featured in Playboy
UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz made history recently by becoming the first UFC fighter to be featured by Playboy. The 11-3 fighter graces that publications new online platform ‘Centerfold’. Moroz broke the news on Twitter, sharing one of the pictures that was taken for the endeavour. In her Tweet...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
Mike Tyson, 56, in good spirits while out for dinner with woman after struggling to walk or talk due to health battle
MIKE TYSON was all smiles as he enjoyed a night out on the town in New York City. The former boxer, 56, has suffered with health issues in recent months but looked fighting fit as he went out for dinner in the Big Apple. Tyson was accompanied by a female...
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Tattoo Lawsuit Involving WWE, 2K, And Randy Orton
The lawsuit against WWE, 2K Games, and Yukes regarding the recreation of Randy Orton's tattoos in the company's video games has officially kicked off. Tattoo artist Catherine Anderson, who is responsible for a number of Orton's tattoos from 2003 through 2008, alleges that the companies behind the WWE 2K series have been using her copyrighted work without permission.
mmanews.com
MMA Fighter Wrote Threatening Note To Murdered Georgia Mom
It’s been revealed that a former MMA fighter allegedly wrote a chilling note threatening violence against his girlfriend’s family a year before her mother was murdered. Coverage of the death of Debbie Collier has been widespread since the discovery of her body on September 11. A day before, the Athens, Georgia resident had sent daughter Amanda Bearden over $2,000 via Venmo, with a note that read, “They are not going to let me go, love you.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
Deontay Wilder calls out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua AND Oleksandr Usyk... suggesting there's 'a chance' of a fourth fight with the Gypsy King and claiming AJ has 'a big stamina problem' before challenging Ukrainian to a bout
Deontay Wilder has made a bizarre attempt to call out three of the top heavyweight boxers. The American, who hasn't fought since back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury, has targeted Fury, Antony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk after claiming he is still a 'big fish' in the division. Speaking to Sky Sports,...
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. Teases Big Character Shift On WWE Raw
Nikki A.S.H. could be preparing for a drastic character overhaul. Following her loss to the debuting Candice LeRae on the 9/26 "WWE Raw" in Edmonton, Nikki unmasked herself, sat on the mat and burst into tears. The announcers alluded to Nikki having "a collapse" in the ring before WWE cut to a promotional video hyping the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryna Moroz discusses becoming the first UFC fighter to do a Playboy Centerfold: “I think America changed me“
Maryna Moroz has spoken about how it feels to become the first UFC fighter to make an appearance in Playboy. Earlier this week, it was announced that Maryna Moroz has become the first UFC fighter to appear in Playboy. Moroz, 31, is currently finding success inside the Octagon with a three-fight win streak to her name – and she’s quite clearly having some joy outside of the cage, too.
Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38
Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
Boxing Scene
Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo
Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
Chael Sonnen explains why UFC fighters are wrong to complain about sponsor law
Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on fighters complaining about the way in which sponsors are handled in the UFC. Ever since Reebok came through the door and introduced uniforms for fighters to wear, there’s been a lot of controversy regarding how much money the fighters are getting paid as part of the deal – especially in comparison to what they were able to make when they had fight sponsors of their own.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
Conor McGregor takes aim at Michael Bisping and other fighters for pursuing careers in the movie business
Conor McGregor has taken aim at a parade of fighters, including Michael Bisping, for pursuing the world of acting. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he doesn’t pull his punches. The Irishman is easily one of the most intriguing figures in the sport of mixed martial arts and yet despite his star power, he still feels the need to engage in debates on social media – whether it be with fans, fighters or pretty much anyone else.
VIDEO: Aaron Pico's knockouts look incredibly more brutal in super slow-mo
Aaron Pico was a super prospect who signed with Bellator before his 18th birthday, expected to set the MMA world ablaze. And while his professional career got off to a rocky start, he’s been on fire since 2020. After a 4-3 start to his career, which included being finished...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite
You never know what’s going to happen when you watch AEW Dynamite, and fans have seen some big debuts over the last few months. It looks like we can expect to see another debut on Wednesday as AEW has confirmed that current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will be defending his title against former ROH World Champion Bandido on Wednesday.
Comments / 1