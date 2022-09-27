Read full article on original website
Coolio Had a High Net Worth Prior to His Untimely Death: See How Much Money the Late Rapper Made
Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
Ari Fletcher Reveals She and Moneybagg Yo Recently Suffered Miscarriage
Ari Fletcher recently revealed that she and Moneybagg Yo suffered a miscarriage. On Monday night (Sept. 26), Fletcher aired the latest episode of her cooking show, Dinner With the Don. During the episode, she disclosed the tragic news of her losing a baby by miscarriage. "I'm gonna tell you guys...
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Drops “$oul $old $eparately” Ft. Pusha T, Rick Ross, Moneybagg Yo & More
Two years ago, Hip Hop couldn’t stop talking about Alfredo. Freddie Gibbs’s Grammy-nominated record had Rap fans buzzing, so much so that they haven’t let up about wanting a new album from the rapper. After much hype and anticipation, $oul $old $eparately has finally arrived this New Music Friday (September 30).
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Rapper Lil Scrappy shares update on Instagram after rumors circulate that star died
RAPPER Lil Scrappy has shared an update on Instagram after bizarre rumors of his death circulated on the internet. The father-of-four posted heartwarming videos of himself playing with his children on Saturday, silencing fans who wondered if the rapper was dead or alive. Lil Scrappy appears to be at an...
50 Cent Confirms His Deal With Starz Network Is Over
50 Cent is on to the next one after confirming his deal with the Starz network has ended. On Friday night (Sept. 16), 50 Cent shared news about his latest business move on Instagram. The rap-mogul shared a video of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating in the locker room by showering each other with champagne.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Ridicules Murder of Rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s
On Monday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted on his Instagram story, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].” While the message may appear cryptic, fans knew that the rapper’s long held beef with Philadelphian singer-songwriter PnB Rock had come to an end Monday when the artist was murdered at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles. PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was reportedly with with his family when he was robbed and brutally attacked while eating at the establishment, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in a statement made on Tuesday. Police believe that the attacker knew where to find Allen based off of an Instagram post his girlfriend made, tagging the location of the restaurant. Read it at All HipHop
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"
DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper, Dies at 59
Coolio, the rapper best known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, report TMZ and Rolling Stone. Citing his longtime manager, TMZ alleged that the rapper passed away unexpectedly while at a friend’s house on Wednesday night (September 28). He was 59 years old. Born Artis...
Complex
City Girls Talk Relationships With Lil Uzi Vert and Diddy
City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT speak candidly about their respective relationships with Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert in a new cover story interview, out Monday. Speaking with Pop Sugar, the duo reflected on their continually expanding presence on pop culture, including comments to writer Shelton Boyd-Griffith about their individual personal lives. On matters of Diddy, who earlier this year declared Miami’s “Go Papi!” sign at the BET Awards “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me,” Miami struck a playful chord when it came to addressing speculation and assumptions surrounding their relationship, which she describes as a “really supportive” one.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
TMZ.com
The Game's 2007 Song Eerily Seems to Detail PnB Rock's Murder
The hip-hop community is reeling in the wake of PnB Rock's heinous murder ... and it has some people referencing a 2007 song from The Game which seems to mirror the Philly rapper's tragic end. The unreleased track is called "Murda," and it's resurfaced online because fans noticed some now-eerie...
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"
The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Triple Shooting
The 23-year old was gunned down in his Compton neighborhood along with two others. Los Angeles murders have been at all time high in recent years. Just weeks after PNB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoes Chicken and Waffles in South L.A., Compton rapper Kee Riches was gunned down in the notable California neighborhood. According to reports, police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they discovered the 23-year rapper fatally shot.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Debuts Trailer For “Hip-Hop Homicides”
Van Lathan explores the rising number of unsolved murders in hip-hop for 50 Cent’s investigative series “HIp-Hop Homicides.”. 50 Cent’s diving head-first into the grim reality that rappers face in 2022 with his new show, Hip-Hop Homicides. This morning, the hip-hop heavyweight and television mogul debuted the trailer for the upcoming series.
Coolio's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Might Surprise You
The entertainment world is in shock following the heartbreaking death of rapper Coolio. According to TMZ, who broke the sad news, the legendary rapper was visiting a friend when he collapsed on the floor. Coolio was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, who believe he possibly suffered a cardiac arrest. The Grammy winner was just 59 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but no drugs or paraphernalia were found at the scene and there were no signs of foul play either.
