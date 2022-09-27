Read full article on original website
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Beverly Hills Cop 4: More Original Cast Join Eddie Murphy in Netflix Sequel
Espresso with lemon tweeests for everybody! Now that Netflix‘s Beverly Hills Cop sequel has added four more cast members from the original movie. Eddie Murphy himself has been attached to the new sequel since November of the year 2019, when Netflix first secured the rights from Paramount. Now, Judge...
Jennifer Lopez Is an Assassin Protecting Her Daughter in First ‘The Mother’ Teaser
Jennifer Lopez has a unique parenting style in the first teaser for The Mother. Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she gave up years before in The Mother, which also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Charlize Theron: ‘Monster’ Backers Wanted a ‘Hot Lesbian Movie’ with Christina Ricci
Charlize Theron had to slay a bad idea for “Monster.”. Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Florida sex worker turned serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Patty Jenkins’ 2003 feature debut, but the film’s financiers apparently had a very different movie in mind instead of Theron’s gritty, no holds-barred approach to the role.
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run
Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at Don't Worry Darling Screening in Spain
Following rumored behind-the-scenes drama on her new film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde recovered from a potential wipeout to serve '70s glamour at the San Sebastian International Film Festival Olivia Wilde recovered flawlessly from a potential spill in couture. The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, nearly tripped over her stunning Valentino green sequined gown on Friday at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre for the Spain premiere of her highly-anticipated film during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival. She exuded '70s statuesque glamour in the sparkling floor-length backless number...
Remembering Sidney Poitier, ‘Shark Tank’ Goes Live, ‘Jazzman’s Blues’ and Hip-Hop Dreams in ‘On the Come Up’
Oprah Winfrey produces a documentary tribute to the late actor-activist Sidney Poitier. ABC’s Shark Tank goes live with a studio audience for its Season 14 premiere. Streaming movies include Tyler Perry’s romantic melodrama A Jazzman’s Blues and first-time feature-film director Sanaa Latham’s hip-hop fable On the Come Up.
Warner Bros. Heads Deny Report They’re Unhappy with Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour
“Don’t Worry Darling” is the poison Hollywood gift that keeps on giving. The movie is at last debuting from Warner Bros. this weekend, already having grossed more than $3 million from Thursday previews and headed toward a successful $19 million opening. But yet another grenade was thrown into the rollout today when Vulture published a report alleging that star Florence Pugh and co-star/director Olivia Wilde tussled on the production dating back to January 2021. The story specified a screaming match between the pair and also underscored why Pugh has been visibly absent from the movie’s press tour, swanning into the...
Charlize Theron Recalls Having 'No Control' Over Her Costumes in Early Acting Days
Charlize Theron is opening up about a "belittling" experience from the beginning of her acting career, when she said she felt a male director wanted her to look more "f---able" on set. Theron, 47, explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that directors giving her no control over what she'd...
James Earl Jones Signs Over Rights To Voice Of Darth Vader, Signalling Retirement From Legendary Role
James Earl Jones – one of the most distinctive voices in the history of film – appears to have made steps to step back from voicing the Star Wars character, Darth Vader, after nearly 40 years in the role. Vanity Fair reports that the actor, aged 91, has signed over the rights to his voice to filmmakers using new AI, technology, Matthew Wood of Lucasfilm told the magazine that the actor “wished to keep Vader alive” “He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character,” Wood told Vanity Fair. “So how do we move forward?” Jones made his debut as...
‘Top Gun’ Star Lewis Pullman Calls Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Great Leaders, Details Dad Bill Pullman’s ‘Incredible Insight’
Maverick in training. Lewis Pullman is not only praising his dad, Bill Pullman, for his generous influence, but also his Top Gun costars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. “Tom Cruise is the best leader a person could ever ask for,” the Voice in Your Head actor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition #NextGen Young Hollywood event that took place on September 11. “You could sit there and try and imagine what the best cinematic leader would look like, who would be best to be behind the wheel of a vessel like this, and you wouldn’t be able to really conjure up exactly what shoes he filled.”
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’ Adds ‘Silverado’ Costar to Cast
Kevin Costner is a busy man in Hollywood. His name has been associated with prestige western films for the better part of three decades. Plus, he leads the neo-western smash hit series, Yellowstone. Production is only just wrapping up on the highly-anticipated season five premiere of the Paramount+ series. But...
