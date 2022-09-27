The Week in Reviews, Op. 371: Indianapolis Violin Competition Finalists; Joshua Bell; Randall Goosby; Augustin Hadelich

STICK-TO-YOUR-RIBS breakfast platters were always a mainstay at chef and caterer George Watson’s homey AJ’s Cafe in Sheridan, Indiana, in western Hamilton County. So when he moved to a new location just a couple of roundabouts east of I-69 in Fishers this May, it was a no-brainer to throw the emphasis on hearty midday fare. Dressing up the strip-mall spot with rustic wood tables and plenty of cheery country decor, along with giving it the name Farmhouse Brunchery, made for nice upgrades as well. But Watson’s prowess at the griddle with fluffy pancakes he pairs with crunchy breaded chicken tenders, his play on chicken and waffles, as well as his Cowboy at Sea omelet generously filled with lobster and shrimp, needed little renovation. His Sheridan fans soon followed him across the county to join a growing clientele he quickly won over with such morning standouts as Royal French Toast with sticky-sweet candied pecans and a rich cream cheese mousse showered with bananas, berries, and, of course, powdered sugar. 8664 E. 96th St., 317-288-0884.

SHERIDAN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO