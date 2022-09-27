The Week in Reviews, Op. 371: Indianapolis Violin Competition Finalists; Joshua Bell; Randall Goosby; Augustin Hadelich

Read full article on original website
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina Andras
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion
There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
Fox 59
Made in Indiana: ‘Adorably strange’ miniature dolls
INDIANAPOLIS — Mandy Crandell found herself bored in the evenings after she started her first job in 2007, so she began experimenting with making miniature dolls. Her first was the Lydia Deetz character from “Beetlejuice,” and now you’ll find everything from Care Bears to Michael Myers dolls on her Etsy store, PlanetGloom.
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Indiana Health, 714 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202, on 27 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005569/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana (Photo: Business Wire)
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
Fox 59
Hoosier dad worries about daughters in Hurricane Ian’s path
INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Myers and other places along the southwest Florida coast were battered by Hurricane Ian Wednesday. The hurricane made landfall on Cayo Costa early Wednesday afternoon, Hoosiers we talked to in nearby Fort Myers said the conditions worsened quickly. We spoke with Jim Atterholt and Christine Ressino...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Hurricane Ian latest
INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane Ian was upgraded overnight and is now a Category 1 storm with 75 mph sustained winds. Forecasts are calling for a rapid intensification of this storm over the next 24 to 48 hours as it tracks northward toward Cuba. Hurricane warnings are posted for western Cuba,...
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
Florida transplants from central Indiana bracing as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Cook is used to the Midwest's tornado season. Boarding up the windows of his Sarasota home, the Indianapolis native is hunkering down Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approaches. "It's just kind of the waiting game, I guess. Just waiting for it to get bad," said Cook. "Back...
Hoosiers, Floridians fly into Indy to avoid Hurricane Ian's wrath
INDIANAPOLIS — Floridians are bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, anxiously awaiting the storm's arrival to the Sunshine State. Meteorologists warn the big concern with Ian is the life-threatening storm surge this massive storm will produce, which could reach as high as 12 feet. The strong winds, expected at speeds of 130 miles per hour, will also pack a punch, creating dangerous situations for families and rescue teams.
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Sporting News
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench
To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
indianapolismonthly.com
Don’t Snooze On Farmhouse Brunchery
STICK-TO-YOUR-RIBS breakfast platters were always a mainstay at chef and caterer George Watson’s homey AJ’s Cafe in Sheridan, Indiana, in western Hamilton County. So when he moved to a new location just a couple of roundabouts east of I-69 in Fishers this May, it was a no-brainer to throw the emphasis on hearty midday fare. Dressing up the strip-mall spot with rustic wood tables and plenty of cheery country decor, along with giving it the name Farmhouse Brunchery, made for nice upgrades as well. But Watson’s prowess at the griddle with fluffy pancakes he pairs with crunchy breaded chicken tenders, his play on chicken and waffles, as well as his Cowboy at Sea omelet generously filled with lobster and shrimp, needed little renovation. His Sheridan fans soon followed him across the county to join a growing clientele he quickly won over with such morning standouts as Royal French Toast with sticky-sweet candied pecans and a rich cream cheese mousse showered with bananas, berries, and, of course, powdered sugar. 8664 E. 96th St., 317-288-0884.
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces opening date for Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana’s first BJ’s Wholesales Club location will open to shoppers on Friday, September 30, the company announced. The store, located at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville, will be BJ’s 231st location in the United States. There will be a BJ’s Gas location along with the warehouse store. “We can’t wait to open […]
‘She has gone home now for the final time’: Hear the 10-42 End of Watch for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — It is one of the most emotional parts of saying farewell to a fallen police officer. The procession carrying Officer Seara Burton to Indianapolis stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department Monday afternoon for her 10-42 End of Watch call. It marks the final time an officer is called out of […]
WISH-TV
Fishers family cancels vacation due to Hurricane Ian
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)- As Hurricane Ian approaches the western coast of Florida, as a result, an Indiana family opted to change their vacation plans. Right now, traveling to the state is not recommended. The Erwin family of Fishers was supposed to go to Destin, Florida this Friday, but didn’t want...
wfft.com
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
