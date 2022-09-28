Read full article on original website
Apple Tries Its Own Fix for Android Message Reactions, Causes Confusion
The ongoing backwards and forwards between Google and Apple regarding RCS and inexperienced bubbles took on a brand new degree of confusion this week, when somebody observed that Apple is both taking credit score for Google’s work or has created its personal cross-platform reactions thought. That’s an odd description of the state of affairs, so let me attempt to clarify.
Top Stories: Stage Manager Expands to Older iPad Pro Models, No October Apple Event?
While we had been anticipating a follow-up October Apple occasion centered on Mac and iPad bulletins, it feels like we would not be getting one other occasion in spite of everything. Instead, the pending updates in these product segments may very well be thought of minor sufficient that they could be introduced by way of press releases.
Apple removes Dark Sky weather app from the App Store ahead of shutdown
Apple has eliminated its Dark Sky climate app from the corporate’s App Store forward of the app’s upcoming shutdown on the finish of this 12 months. Users who at present launch the Dark Sky app on iPhone see a pop-up message statting that “support for the Dark Sky app” will finish on January 1, 2023:
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
I’m an Android fan, but I’ve used the iPhone 14 for 3 weeks — 5 reasons I’m tempted to switch
The Galaxy S22 Ultra, filled with the beloved S Pen, has me in a chokehold as a result of it is tremendous handy for straightforward be aware taking as a journalist who attends many tech occasions and should file a mountain of knowledge frequently. I’m additionally keen on the Galaxy...
How do you test a new feature that’s impossible to test?
Welcome to our weekend Apple Breakfast column, which incorporates the entire Apple information you missed this week in a useful bite-sized roundup. We name it Apple Breakfast as a result of we predict it goes nice with a morning cup of espresso or tea, however it’s cool if you wish to give it a learn throughout lunch or dinner hours too.
Everything coming from Apple in October 2022
Obviously, September is likely one of the greatest months on the Apple calendar. At its September 7 “Far Out” event, Apple launched the iPhone 14 line, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and second-generation AirPods Pro. Plus, we acquired the discharge of iOS 16 and watchOS 9.
iWedia enhances Live TV app for Google TV, Android TV devices | Infrastructure | News
Looking to enhance the consumer expertise and allow TV producers so as to add extra worth and enhance income streams from the more and more vital TV platform, related TV software program supplier iWedia is working with Google to develop and ship a Live TV utility for Google TV and different Android TV OS gadgets.
Fluffy Run: A simple offline game has gotten Android
Have you ever puzzled what it will be prefer to cowl a automobile with blue fur? Good luck! We hope that not as a result of Fluffy Run is doing it for you. This new racing sport that solely makes use of Android units guarantees a minimalistic, enjoyable journey. Fluffy...
Microsoft News Roundup: Surface Studio 3, Laptop 5, Pro 9 leaks, Intel Arc and 13th Gen CPUs, and Android apps on Windows 11
Today is the primary day of October, which means we’re approaching peak season for tech bulletins. Microsoft, Intel, AMD, and extra have already made large splashes and are anticipated to make extra over the approaching weeks. With a lot information popping out every week, it is simple to overlook just a few tales. That’s why we’re right here to assemble the largest items of reports into one bitesize roundup.
Every Way To Take A Screenshot On Your Android Phone
Depending in your Android telephone’s producer, you will have further screenshot controls that allow you to shortly seize picture stills utilizing easy gestures together with your fingers. Those who personal Xiaomi and OnePlus smartphones can use three fingers to set off a screenshot by both long-pressing the display or swiping down. To allow a three-finger gesture for screenshot performance on a Xiaomi cell system, you simply want to leap into your telephone’s settings, go to “Additional Settings,” and discover the screenshot possibility underneath “Button shortcuts.”
Hack sees offensive notifications sent to Fast Company Apple News followers
Followers of Fast Company through Apple News obtained two offensive push notifications in a single day following the hacking of the writer’s web site. Apple subsequently disabled the Fast Company Apple News channel and the corporate’s web site was additionally taken offline as a precaution. Fast Company confirmed...
WSJ video shows Apple Crash Detection might not be as flawless as we’d hoped after all
Apple’s addition of Crash Detection to its newest Apple Watches and iPhones has brought on fairly a stir, and early testing has proven it to work fairly properly. But a brand new spherical of checks carried out by the Wall Street Journal reveals that Crash Detection is not as flawless as we would have hoped.
Apple touts iPhone 14 Pro camera prowess with high-energy ‘Chase’ ad
Apple is out with its newest advert, centered on the facility of its iPhone 14 Pro digital camera system. The high-speed advert “Chase” highlights the all-new 48MP important digital camera and options like Action Mode, 4K Cinematic mode, improved low-light efficiency, and extra. The new one-minute iPhone 14...
Hate the New iPhone Battery Icon on iOS 16? You Won’t Have to Wait Too Long for a Fix
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. If you are working iOS 16 in your iPhone and have explored many of the new features, you’ve got most likely observed the redesigned battery proportion icon within the standing bar. Apple eliminated the function again with the discharge of iPhone X, attributable to area necessities for numerous sensors just like the digital camera and microphone, and now it is again — however not everyone seems to be pleased with it.
Mystery hackers are “hyperjacking” targets for insidious spying
For many years, virtualization software program has provided a option to vastly multiply computer systems’ effectivity, internet hosting whole collections of computer systems as “virtual machines” on only one bodily machine. And for nearly as lengthy, safety researchers have warned concerning the potential darkish facet of that know-how: theoretical “hyperjacking” and “Blue Pill” assaults, the place hackers hijack virtualization to spy on and manipulate digital machines, with doubtlessly no approach for a focused laptop to detect the intrusion. That insidious spying has lastly jumped from analysis papers to actuality with warnings that one mysterious staff of hackers has carried out a spree of “hyperjacking” assaults within the wild.
What we can expect from Meta Connect 2022
Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. The most necessary Metaverse occasion of the 12 months is developing. What new merchandise and bulletins can we anticipate at Meta Connect 2022?. Meta Connect will as soon as once...
What we want to see from Google’s fall event
The subsequent huge Google occasion is slated for October 6, when the Made by Google livestream kicks off at 10 a.m. ET. Much of the hype surrounding the occasion is for the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, however just a few leaks and rumors have given us hope that there’ll be some huge good house bulletins combined in with the litany of smartphone reveals.
The Google Pixel 6 suddenly drops to just $199, thanks to this epic Best Buy deal
When it involves monitoring Google Pixel 6 offers, there’s solely a lot you possibly can predict forward of time. Occasionally, an epic deal will simply crash via the wall and land in our laps, form of like this Best Buy supply that slashes an unbelievable $500 off the worth of each the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.
Save 20% on HTC’s Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset at a new all-time low of $359
Amazon is providing the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR Headset for $359.20 shipped. Down from $449, as we speak’s deal marks a brand new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This digital actuality headset delivers a mixed 2880×1700 pixel decision on all-new LCD panels which can be designed to “reduce the distance between pixels, minimizing the screen door effect.” There’s a flip-up design that permits you to swap between actuality and VR, which is a reasonably good characteristic to have. On high of that, this Vive system is suitable with Steam VR base stations and controllers, making it versatile as properly. Check out our announcement coverage to be taught extra after which head beneath for extra particulars..
