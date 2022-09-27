The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, will be temporarily closed to the public beginning on Friday, Oct. 7, for structural repairs. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001, is known as the largest veterans' memorial located in any of the national cemeteries. It honors those who died in military service since World War II. Renovations are expected to take until June 2023.

ANNVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO