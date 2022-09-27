Read full article on original website
Discover Our Heritage
According to Wanda Swarr, founder of Pathways school, Heritage Day began as a way for students to demonstrate what they had learned. The school invited a few re-enactors and demonstrators to join in the encampment. "That (first) year, we had a couple hundred people here, but it has just exploded and it's so much fun," recalled Swarr.
Memorial To Close For Renovations
The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, will be temporarily closed to the public beginning on Friday, Oct. 7, for structural repairs. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001, is known as the largest veterans' memorial located in any of the national cemeteries. It honors those who died in military service since World War II. Renovations are expected to take until June 2023.
Annual Home Showcase Set
The Manheim Township High School marching band will host the annual Home Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Gene Kruis Field at Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster. Local high school bands as well as one university band will share their 2022 field shows in an evening that is suitable for people of all ages.
