ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Looks to Bounce Back Saturday at Franklin Pierce

WALTHAM, Mass. – The Bentley University football season will reach the midpoint Saturday when the Falcons travel to Rindge, N.H. to take on the Franklin Pierce University Ravens. Kickoff at Sodexo Field is set for 1 pm and fans can watch the game live on the NE10NOW digital network.
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Team Effort Leads Bentley to 5-2 Victory over AIC

6-2 Anna Lang / Makena Romagnano (BEN) def. Charlotte Tvelia / Maria Cedeno (AIC) Remi LeSage / Libby Keefe (BEN) def. No player / No player (AIC) def. Makena Romagnano (BEN) def. Charlotte Tvelia (AIC) 6-2, 6-2 Anna Lang (BEN) def. No player (AIC) FINAL - DEFAULT. Chloe Arsenault (BEN)
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Keefe and LeSage Win in Doubles in Bentley’s Match with Saint Anselm

6-0 Libby Keefe / Remi LeSage (BEN) def. A. Kapothanasis / Matilda Briegel (STA) Abigail Svor / C. Heredia Osante (STA) def. Anna Higgins / Rachel Holden (BEN) def. Makena Romagnano (BEN) 6-0, 6-3 A. Kapothanasis (STA) def. Anna Lang (BEN) 6-2, 6-3 Libby Keefe (BEN) def. Olivia Parzick (STA)
WALTHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy