Gap, PA

FOX 43

Furry Friends with Biscuit, the dog!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Biscuit, a mixed breed dog who’s about 3 or 4-years-old. She was found abandoned in Lancaster City and was pretty skinny when first rescued. Staff at the PSPCA Lancaster Center affectionately named her Biscuit as they brought her back to a good size.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Pucillo’s Pizza & Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
Melissa Frost

Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]

No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.
LANCASTER, PA
City
Gap, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
PennLive.com

New owners open in landmark Warwick Hotel in Hummelstown with ‘high-quality, flavor first’ menu

David Deimler, owner of The 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails in Hummelstown, recognizes the interest in the former Warwick Hotel, a staple in the town for two centuries. During off-hours, he is quick to introduce himself and even share his cell phone number with prospective diners who stop by with questions about the restaurant that opened a few weeks ago at 12 W. Main St.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
HAMBURG, PA
townlively.com

Discover Our Heritage

According to Wanda Swarr, founder of Pathways school, Heritage Day began as a way for students to demonstrate what they had learned. The school invited a few re-enactors and demonstrators to join in the encampment. "That (first) year, we had a couple hundred people here, but it has just exploded and it's so much fun," recalled Swarr.
EAST EARL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

People wondering about odd lights in sky over Berks

BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. — For the second time in the past few days, strange sights in the sky awed folks around the region. "I looked up into the sky and saw these lights streaking across the sky and I said to my wife 'What is that? Look at that'" said Peter Cunnius, who lives near Bechtelsville.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
townlively.com

Strengthening Families Seven Weeks At A Time

Program Helps Parents And Children Navigate Teen Years. "The families who have done it love it," said Karla Neff, director of Pequea Valley elementary advocacy at The Factory Ministries. "Some have done it twice because they love it so much." Meredith Burnett, school social worker with the Pequea Valley School...
PEQUEA, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Soups#Sandwiches#The Soup#Food Drink#Community Ministries#Lloyd And#Dutchland Inc#The Gap Fire Company
townlively.com

Annual Home Showcase Set

The Manheim Township High School marching band will host the annual Home Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Gene Kruis Field at Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster. Local high school bands as well as one university band will share their 2022 field shows in an evening that is suitable for people of all ages.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
LANCASTER, PA
6abc

Help in preventing repeated bouts with kidney stones

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly everyone knows somebody who has had a kidney stone. But some get them more than once. It took a Phoenixville man years to find the doctor who could tell him why, and help him lower his chances. "I had my first kidney stone when I...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
townlively.com

Memorial To Close For Renovations

The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, will be temporarily closed to the public beginning on Friday, Oct. 7, for structural repairs. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001, is known as the largest veterans' memorial located in any of the national cemeteries. It honors those who died in military service since World War II. Renovations are expected to take until June 2023.
ANNVILLE, PA
WGAL

Row home fire displaces 15 residents

Fifteen people are out of their homes Monday night after a fire ripped through row homes in York City. According to the deputy fire chief, the fire started in an upstairs bathroom and quickly traveled through the shared attic. The fire was just before six and the scene cleared three...
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

