Furry Friends with Biscuit, the dog!
LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Biscuit, a mixed breed dog who’s about 3 or 4-years-old. She was found abandoned in Lancaster City and was pretty skinny when first rescued. Staff at the PSPCA Lancaster Center affectionately named her Biscuit as they brought her back to a good size.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Pucillo’s Pizza & Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in Pennsylvania
If you're a fan of delicious sub sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain will soon be opening a new location in Pennsylvania to help satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]
No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.
New owners open in landmark Warwick Hotel in Hummelstown with ‘high-quality, flavor first’ menu
David Deimler, owner of The 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails in Hummelstown, recognizes the interest in the former Warwick Hotel, a staple in the town for two centuries. During off-hours, he is quick to introduce himself and even share his cell phone number with prospective diners who stop by with questions about the restaurant that opened a few weeks ago at 12 W. Main St.
WFMZ-TV Online
First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
townlively.com
Discover Our Heritage
According to Wanda Swarr, founder of Pathways school, Heritage Day began as a way for students to demonstrate what they had learned. The school invited a few re-enactors and demonstrators to join in the encampment. "That (first) year, we had a couple hundred people here, but it has just exploded and it's so much fun," recalled Swarr.
WFMZ-TV Online
People wondering about odd lights in sky over Berks
BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. — For the second time in the past few days, strange sights in the sky awed folks around the region. "I looked up into the sky and saw these lights streaking across the sky and I said to my wife 'What is that? Look at that'" said Peter Cunnius, who lives near Bechtelsville.
Animal rescue: 'Lucky' kitten rescued by attentive driver in Pennsylvania
Mechanics got the car on a lift and freed the scared little feline, who was stuck in the undercarriage.
Here’s what opened at this former N.B. Liebman Furniture store
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses has opened its third store in the midstate. The building at 4705 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township was home to N.B. Liebman Furniture from 1969 until it closed in May. And it will continue as a furniture store. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses...
townlively.com
Strengthening Families Seven Weeks At A Time
Program Helps Parents And Children Navigate Teen Years. "The families who have done it love it," said Karla Neff, director of Pequea Valley elementary advocacy at The Factory Ministries. "Some have done it twice because they love it so much." Meredith Burnett, school social worker with the Pequea Valley School...
3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
townlively.com
Annual Home Showcase Set
The Manheim Township High School marching band will host the annual Home Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Gene Kruis Field at Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster. Local high school bands as well as one university band will share their 2022 field shows in an evening that is suitable for people of all ages.
abc27.com
Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
6abc
Help in preventing repeated bouts with kidney stones
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly everyone knows somebody who has had a kidney stone. But some get them more than once. It took a Phoenixville man years to find the doctor who could tell him why, and help him lower his chances. "I had my first kidney stone when I...
abc27.com
Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
Video: Police, Fire bid final farewell to boy who died from rare cancer
Police Officers and Firefighters lined Penn Avenue from Sinking Spring to Wernersville Wednesday afternoon to bid farewell to 6-year-old Ryder Knechtle, who died of a rare brain tumor on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Ryder was was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). On June 11, 2022, Hamburg Mayor George...
townlively.com
Memorial To Close For Renovations
The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, will be temporarily closed to the public beginning on Friday, Oct. 7, for structural repairs. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001, is known as the largest veterans' memorial located in any of the national cemeteries. It honors those who died in military service since World War II. Renovations are expected to take until June 2023.
WGAL
Row home fire displaces 15 residents
Fifteen people are out of their homes Monday night after a fire ripped through row homes in York City. According to the deputy fire chief, the fire started in an upstairs bathroom and quickly traveled through the shared attic. The fire was just before six and the scene cleared three...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
