bentleyfalcons.com
Keefe and LeSage Win in Doubles in Bentley’s Match with Saint Anselm
6-0 Libby Keefe / Remi LeSage (BEN) def. A. Kapothanasis / Matilda Briegel (STA) Abigail Svor / C. Heredia Osante (STA) def. Anna Higgins / Rachel Holden (BEN) def. Makena Romagnano (BEN) 6-0, 6-3 A. Kapothanasis (STA) def. Anna Lang (BEN) 6-2, 6-3 Libby Keefe (BEN) def. Olivia Parzick (STA)
bentleyfalcons.com
Bentley Looks to Bounce Back Saturday at Franklin Pierce
WALTHAM, Mass. – The Bentley University football season will reach the midpoint Saturday when the Falcons travel to Rindge, N.H. to take on the Franklin Pierce University Ravens. Kickoff at Sodexo Field is set for 1 pm and fans can watch the game live on the NE10NOW digital network.
bentleyfalcons.com
Bentley Earns 1-1 Draw with No. 20 Ranked Adelphi
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. – The Bentley men's soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with No. 20 ranked Adelphi on Wednesday night on the road. The result ends a three-match winning streak for the Panthers, who re-entered the national rankings this week. The Falcons' record in Northeast-10 matches goes to...
bentleyfalcons.com
Branch Named Semifinalist for NFF Campbell Trophy
WALTHAM, Mass. – The honors continue for Bentley University senior cornerback and captain Jailen Branch (Randolph/Milton Academy) as he was named one of 156 semifinalists by the National Football Foundation for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
