Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is TerrifyingTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
townlively.com
Memorial To Close For Renovations
The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, will be temporarily closed to the public beginning on Friday, Oct. 7, for structural repairs. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001, is known as the largest veterans' memorial located in any of the national cemeteries. It honors those who died in military service since World War II. Renovations are expected to take until June 2023.
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the Country
Pennsylvania is filled with charming small towns that provide the most relaxing and scenic getaways. One of these places has recently garnered the attention of one of the biggest magazines in the country.
Artfully decorated home with 3-tier terrace in Boiling Springs: Cool Spaces
Located in the neighborhood of White Rock Acres is an impeccably maintained home. An artfully decorated interior provides an open living space that is both updated and stylish. The over 4,000 square feet of living space provide a seamless interaction between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. Just inside the...
townlively.com
Annual Home Showcase Set
The Manheim Township High School marching band will host the annual Home Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Gene Kruis Field at Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster. Local high school bands as well as one university band will share their 2022 field shows in an evening that is suitable for people of all ages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial to close for renovations
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is going to be closed to the public due to upcoming repairs to the structure. On Friday, October 7 the memorial that is located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be closing temporarily to the public. This memorial is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.
Here’s what opened at this former N.B. Liebman Furniture store
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses has opened its third store in the midstate. The building at 4705 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township was home to N.B. Liebman Furniture from 1969 until it closed in May. And it will continue as a furniture store. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses...
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in Pennsylvania
If you're a fan of delicious sub sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain will soon be opening a new location in Pennsylvania to help satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
Pennsylvania to create three new state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature […]
Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks
The Wolf administration announced in July that there would be three additions to the commonwealth’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks from 121 to 124, but at the time, details about the locations of the parks were not yet public. The post Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aston to Buy 43 Acres of Open Space From Sisters of St. Francis
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Aston Township has agreed to buy 43 acres of open land from the Sisters of St. Francis, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. The property of woods and open...
New owners open in landmark Warwick Hotel in Hummelstown with ‘high-quality, flavor first’ menu
David Deimler, owner of The 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails in Hummelstown, recognizes the interest in the former Warwick Hotel, a staple in the town for two centuries. During off-hours, he is quick to introduce himself and even share his cell phone number with prospective diners who stop by with questions about the restaurant that opened a few weeks ago at 12 W. Main St.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
lebtown.com
DHL spends $20 million on lot for Clear Springs Logistics Park
DHL-subsidiary Exel Inc. has purchased a 198 acre property from MFS, which also has a “doing business as” name of Eastern Land Resources Company, for the logistics firm’s planned 3 million-square-foot warehouse in South Annville Township. The $20,099,000 purchase was made effective Aug. 30. As part of...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (September 1 to September 15)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Harold E. Dice to Jayanth J. Franklin for $195,000. James L. Zechman, Sr. Estate, Deborah K. Zechman to Deborah K. Zechman for $1. 149 West Sheridan Avenue. Brian A. and Jeanne V. Cottone to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $90,000.
Comments / 0